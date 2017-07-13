Shuffle: Kent Indie-Folk Band, The Speedbumps, Take A New Road

By 18 minutes ago

The Speedbumps release "When The Darkness Comes" is Friday.
Credit THE SPEEDBUMPS

Kent-based indie-folk band The Speedbumps is ready to hit the road with a new album out Friday. “When The Darkness Comes” marks a different sound for the five-piece band.

For this week’s Shuffle, The Speedbumps’ Erik Urycki, Bethany Svoboda and Danny Jenkins talk about the recording process.

The Speedbumps has been Erik Urycki’s long-running project. The current lineup of musicians joining him has been together for the last three albums, including Friday’s release of “When The Darkness Comes.”

And like the last two albums, Urycki says they wrote and recorded at a cabin in northwest Pennsylvania.

Jenkins says the band cooked breakfast together, while Svoboda jokes that it took a lot of games of Farkle to pass the time. 

"Our family is here and what we draw on to write songs is here."

A different sound
Urycki says his songwriting process was a bit different for this album.

“I’m writing this record through 2016 and there’s obviously a lot things going on nationally and internationally. I tried to not be too topical, but it’s a new direction from what the Speedbumps has previously been."

He says each band member took a more involved approach.

"This is the first record where Danny (Jenkins) wrote all the beats for the album. It’s the first album where I played electric guitar on every song – no acoustic guitar. It’s the first album where Bethany (Svoboda) wrote harmony parts which are completely unique to any record we’ve ever made," Urycki says. 

Jenkins says the sound is still what Speedbumps fans are used to, but "cranked up a little bit more," with more cello and drums.

"The name of the album is symbolic of what it is," Svoboda says. "The other albums have seemed more bright, and this one seems more dark."

When The Darkness Comes
Credit The Speedbumps

Album highlights
Urycki says one of the first songs he wrote for the album is the first single, “Love is War."

"It set the tone that this is going to be a different album."

Svoboda loves the song “How Do We Work It Out.”

"It’s got a Kent reference in it, and I like lyrics and the melody and the drum beats."

Jenkins' favorite song is “The Chosen Sons.”

"It almost describes lyrically what’s going on in that song which I think is kind of neat."

Nashville-bound? 
The Speedbumps has seen some success, sharing the stage with bigger acts and national tours. But, Urycki scoffs at the idea of moving to Nashville to boost the band's career. 

“We are a northeast Ohio band. There are things about this scene that make being here difficult. We don’t have a major booking agency here. We don’t have a major licensing or publishing house here. But our family is here and what we draw on to write songs is here. So I’m not ruling out the possibly that we have to be in Nashville, but we are here.”

The Speedbumps play an album release show Saturday, July 22 at the Beachland Ballroom and Tavern. 

Tags: 
Shuffle
The Speedbumps

Related Content

Shuffle: Music's 'Misfits' Return To Cleveland For The Alternative Press Awards

By Jul 6, 2017
APMAs
Andrew Wendowski / @AWendowskiPhoto

After a one-year absence, Cleveland is again rolling out the red carpet for the Alternative Press Music Awards. The fourth annual ceremony is the brain child of Cleveland’s Alternative Press magazine to recognize the so-called “misfits” of pop-punk, hard rock, rap and metal.

For this week’s Shuffle, Alternative Press CEO Mike Shea talks about the awards show and the evolution and future of the magazine he started 32 years ago.

Shuffle: Natalie Grace Martin Is "Out and Proud" With A New Pop Album

By Jun 29, 2017
Natalie Grace Martin
Natalie Grace Martin

A Wadsworth pop singer/songwriter says she’s ready to release her first album as her true self. Natalie Grace Martin’s forthcoming record, She/Her/Hers, is about coming out as transgender. Moreover, she says, it’s about coming back from heartbreak. For this week’s Shuffle, Natalie Grace Martin talks about her journey: 

Martin says a lot has changed since The Devil Strip Magazine's cover story about her in February, 2016.

Shuffle: Teen Band 'Montage' Is Having A Break Out Summer

By Jun 22, 2017
Montage
House Of Blues

One of the local bands playing at this weekend’s Tri-C Jazz Fest is having a big year -- all while finishing their sophomore year of high school. For this week’s Shuffle, we meet Cleveland School of The Arts students Alana Amore, Jasmine Sims and Kevin Pace of the band Montage.  

Bass player Jasmine Sims' family dining room in East Cleveland has been transformed into a practice space. There's a drum set, amps and a microphone facing the living room for a small audience. 