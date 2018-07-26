Shuffle: 'LoHio' Brings Solo Bassists to Akron for Music Showcase

By 4 hours ago
  • Solo bassist Jared Lees, of Akron, has organized the LoHio showcase for the past five years.
    Solo bassist Jared Lees, of Akron, has organized the LoHio showcase for the past five years.
    Jared Lees

A music showcase in Akron next month is all about the bass. This is the fifth year Akron solo bassist Jared Lees has organized LoHio. The concert brings together solo bassists from around the country.

Lees has been playing electric bass for more than 20 years. He started out playing in several bands throughout Northeast Ohio and with musicians, including Ryan Humbert.

Then he decided he wanted to make his own music. He’s released a handful of albums over the last decade, including "Landscapes." 

"My dad's a bass player so he turned me on to a bunch of cool guys like Victor Wooten, Jaco Pastorius and Marcus Miller, guys that have long used the bass as a solo instrument," Lees said. 

"To me, it's a complete instrument. You can play chords and harmonies and melodies. It has a naturally chill vibe ... There's something calming about bass to me. It's a smooth instrument," he said.

'There's something calming about bass to me. It's a smooth instrument.'

LoHio showcase
Five years ago Lees got the idea for a one-night showcase in Akron called LoHio.

On this year’s bill for the showcase, which is Aug. 12 at Jilly’s Music Room, are solo bassists Jonathon Moody of Kalamazoo, Mich., John Inghram of West Virginia, and Brittany Frompovich of Northern Virginia. Lees has has also booked Canton's Brandon Covey

"I try and use LoHio as an opprtunity to give back," Lees said.

"We're going to raise money for the Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank for the third year. That helps the commuity and the raffle helps other musicians in the community."

Jared Lees turned his hobby of making knives into a side career, which he's tied into his music.
Credit Jared Lees

From playing bass to making knives
Lees acknowledges this year's LoHio is a bit scaled back because another hobby has taken up most of his time; he started his own custom knife-making business that’s supported by the bass community.

"I get most of the wood that I use on the handles from the guys that make the custom bass guitars that I use. I'm upcycling the materials that they can't use on my knives and linking it to the bass playing," he said.

Lees will also be performing at LoHio.

Tags: 
Shuffle
Solo Bass
Jared Lees
LoHio
Jilly's Music Room

Related Content

Shuffle: Tuscomusic Creates a Vibrant Jazz Scene in Rural Tuscarawas County

By Jul 19, 2018
TuscoMusic

A new concert series is working to bring big-name jazz artists to rural Tuscarawas County. Tuscomusic's director of operations, David Ryder, said before the series began earlier this year, residents had to go elsewhere to see popular jazz musicians. 

Shuffle: Cleveland Musician Holden Laurence Takes Center Stage in Center Field

By Jun 28, 2018
Holden Laurence

Holden Laurence released his first full-length album, Wild Empty Promiseslast year. Now, he's releasing a new summer anthem the same week he plays a concert that draws on another of his great loves – Cleveland professional sports.

Shuffle: Cleveland Female Musicians Take Center Stage To Benefit Women In Need

By Jun 21, 2018
Shawn Brewster

A group of female-fronted bands in Cleveland is coming together for a cause. The second annual Women Rock CLE concert at the House of Blues next month was organized by the roots rock band AJ & The Woods, fronted by musican Alison Tomin.