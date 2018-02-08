Shuffle: Metal Rockers Help Local Bands Get Fans Beyond Their Hometowns

By 3 hours ago
  • photo of Dan Beck from Facemaker
    Facemaker drummer Dan Beck said the band earned a national following by going to other cities and opening for their local bands.
    FACEMAKER

An Akron heavy metal band that broke onto the national scene in the early 2000's is trying to help other local bands get out of their parents’ basements and into other cities.

  

'You can basically set up a tour across the country sitting at your desk at home.'

Facemaker learned all the do's and don’ts of earning a following. Drummer Dan Beck, his brother Mike Beck, and guitarist Greg “Bird” Michalec applied what they learned to create a band networking site called OurStompinGrounds.com.

“We got beat up a lot in the industry,” said drummer Dan Beck.

At first, Facemaker had a hard time earning a reputation in other cities. Dan said concert organizers in other cities typically aren’t interested in local bands from somewhere else because they don’t draw crowds and don’t make money.

Greg "Bird" Michalec of Facemaker is part of the trio who started OurStompinGrounds.com
Credit FACEMAKER

According to Dan, Facemaker was able to build a national reputation by physically visiting other cities and opening for other bands. 

OurStompinGrounds takes that networking process and moved it online. A band can get its start in another city by connecting with a local group and opening for them.

Focusing on the music, avoiding crooks
Co-founder Mike Beck said streamlining the way bands network helps bands focus on what’s really important: their music.

“We wants bands to enjoy making music and get out there and make more music."

“Plus, let’s be honest, the business side of the music industry is no fun. It really stinks,” Dan said. 

OurStompinGrounds — a free service — is also a way to protect bands from people who are just out to make money under the guise of helping bands raise their profile. Facemaker had to deal with its share of “crooks” who didn’t deliver.

“Money up front for stuff, pay-to-play. We don’t want other bands to have to do that,” Mike said.

'Let's be honest, the business side of the music industry is no fun.'

Beyond social media
Mike acknowledges Facebook can be a great networking tool on its own. But he said social media is already so inundated with bands that it’s hard for new groups to stand out. Even OurStominGrounds has to find ways to get the word out about its service.

The site’s main feature is called a show swap, which lets bands search for gigs by geography and genre. A band performing in Kent, for example, can use the site to announce it has spots for opening acts. Then, a band in Pennsylvania looking to expand its reach into Ohio can request a spot. According to Mike, a band can set up a whole national tour from their desk at home.

“There’s no feeling like stepping out on a stage in front of 1,000 people and they’re all screaming for you,” Mike said. “And you can make that happen with the right tools and the right drive and effort.”

Tags: 
Shuffle
OurStompinGrounds
Facemaker

Related Content

Shuffle: Project D.R.E.W. Helps Veterans Heal Through Song

By Feb 1, 2018
Mike Winnen

Music is being used as a healing tool for some Northeast Ohio veterans. For this week’s Shuffle, we hear about a new project that pairs songwriters with soldiers.

  

On a recent Sunday afternoon in Avon Lake, a handful of veterans and their families gathered for a concert -- just for them.

Shuffle: Schubert's Last Written Words, Set to Music

By Jan 25, 2018
photo of Corey Shotwell, Gerardo Teissonnière and Evan Fein

Composer Evan Fein studied piano with Gerardo Teissonnière at the Cleveland Institute of Music. Fein now lives in New York and teaches at the Juilliard School. But he and his former teacher share a lifelong love of Schubert’s music that recently brought them back together as collaborators.

A shared love of Schubert
Teissonnière’s relationship with Schubert’s music goes back to his student days. Even though Schubert wrote plenty of music for solo piano, Teissonnière especially fell in love with his music for voice.

Shuffle: A DIY Venue in Akron Brings Musicians And The Homeless 'Out of the Shadows'

By Jan 18, 2018
photo of musicians at East End in Akron
EAST END, THE VENUE

A group of DIY musicians is coming together to help Akron’s homeless tent community. In this week’s Shuffle, WKSU's Amanda Rabinowitz talked to organizers of the Out of the Shadows concert series.

Shuffle: What Do You Get When You Blend Ukulele With Rock? The Sonder Bombs' Uke-Punk

By Jan 11, 2018
The Sonder Bombs
Alisha Uguccini

A young band is introducing a new sound to Northeast Ohio. The Sonder Bombs’ ukulele-driven rock songs are attracting a growing fan base in the Cleveland area. For this week’s Shuffle, WKSU's Amanda Rabinowitz talked to lead singer and ukulele player, Willow Hawks. 