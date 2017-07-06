Shuffle: Music's 'Misfits' Return To Cleveland For The Alternative Press Awards

By 31 minutes ago

The Alternative Press Music Awards are back in Cleveland after shifting to Columbus last year
Credit Andrew Wendowski / @AWendowskiPhoto

After a one-year absence, Cleveland is again rolling out the red carpet for the Alternative Press Music Awards. The fourth annual ceremony is the brain child of Cleveland’s Alternative Press magazine to recognize the so-called “misfits” of pop-punk, hard rock, rap and metal.

For this week’s Shuffle, Alternative Press CEO Mike Shea talks about the awards show and the evolution and future of the magazine he started 32 years ago.

Why an awards show?
Shea says the Alternative Press Music Awards are a chance to give the music his magazine covers a spotlight.

"Our community didn't really have our own night to celebrate what we do. You've got the Grammys and the Billboard awards, but most of these bands would never be nominated for anything on these shows."

Alternative Press Founder and CEO Mike Shea
Credit Graham Fielder

2014-present
The first APMAs was held in 2014 behind the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame near Voinovich Park.

"We had no idea what we were doing, and it was a festival inside of an awards show."

In 2015, Shea moved the show to Quicken Loans Arena and it was a hit. But, last year, Shea was forced to relocate the event to Columbus because it conflicted with the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

And, Shea says there was some talk about keeping it there.

"Cleveland's really working to make the city more of a music destination. So they really wanted to work with us and use the APMAs as a centerpiece to building that out. So they've really gotten behind us this year. So we thought, Cleveland is really on a roll, so let's keep this moving."

AP Magazine at 32
Shea started Alternative Press magazine in his parents' house in Aurora in 1985. He was mad that one of his favorite bands, The Smiths, wasn't playing in Cleveland on their tour and wanted to know why. So, the magazine was a space to "connect similar misfits of different types of alternative music together underneath one umbrella."

"It's just a constant snow globe. Every morning, somebody in the universe shakes it."

"Back then it was just a fan-zine. I was the high school newspaper and yearbook editor so basically all I did was mirror what my high school newspaper looked like."

Shea says he had some friends hand out the first copies at the Flats at a punk show. Eventually, he started charging $1 for it to cover expenses. 

"Now it's turned into this internally distributed brand with a really strong online presence. I think a lot of people would have thought we would have went away many, many years ago, but I think it's really just because everybody loves what the idea of what AP is. 

Why stay in Cleveland?
Back in the '90's, Shea says he thought about relocating the magazine to Chicago or another metropolitan city. But he says stayed rooted in Cleveland has been key to the publication's survival.

"If we would have went to New York or LA, we would have been wiped out in a year. To pay two people here is to pay one person or a half person in New York."

The future
"We've never really had long-term plans about what's going on," Shea says. "We do have a plan, but in this day and age, it's just a constant snow globe. Every morning, somebody in the universe shakes it. 

"As long as there's a passion here -- and there's a passion out there with music fans -- then AP will be around. It's kind of un-CEO for me to say this -- we'll get through it."

The Alternative Press Music Awards are Monday, July 17. Ticket information can be found here. Information about how to stream the event can be found here

Tags: 
Alternative Press Magazine
Alternative Press Music Awards
Shuffle
Mike Shea

Related Content

Shuffle: Natalie Grace Martin Is "Out and Proud" With A New Pop Album

By Jun 29, 2017
Natalie Grace Martin
Natalie Grace Martin

A Wadsworth pop singer/songwriter says she’s ready to release her first album as her true self. Natalie Grace Martin’s forthcoming record, She/Her/Hers, is about coming out as transgender. Moreover, she says, it’s about coming back from heartbreak. For this week’s Shuffle, Natalie Grace Martin talks about her journey: 

Martin says a lot has changed since The Devil Strip Magazine's cover story about her in February, 2016.

Shuffle: Teen Band 'Montage' Is Having A Break Out Summer

By Jun 22, 2017
Montage
House Of Blues

One of the local bands playing at this weekend’s Tri-C Jazz Fest is having a big year -- all while finishing their sophomore year of high school. For this week’s Shuffle, we meet Cleveland School of The Arts students Alana Amore, Jasmine Sims and Kevin Pace of the band Montage.  

Bass player Jasmine Sims' family dining room in East Cleveland has been transformed into a practice space. There's a drum set, amps and a microphone facing the living room for a small audience. 

Shuffle: Can The Fledgling 'LaureLive' Fill Cleveland's Music Festival Void?

By Jun 8, 2017
LaureLive

Chicago has Lollapalooza. The California desert has Coachella. And dozens of other U.S. cities, including Columbus and Cincinnati, have signature festivals with the biggest names in music. But not the home of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. A fledgling music festival this weekend is attempting to fill that void.

In this week’s shuffle, Cleveland Scene music writer Jeff Niesel talks about LaureLive: