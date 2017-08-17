Shuffle: Two Must-See Bands At This Year's Highland Square PorchRokr Festival

This Saturday, more than 130 bands and musicians fill Akron’s Highland Square neighborhood for the annual PorchRokr Festival. They’ll perform on porches, sidewalks and stages on several city blocks. For this week’s Shuffle, The Devil Strip music editor Brittany Nader shares two of her favorite artists in the lineup.

Shuggie Shooter

Brittany Nader says the PorchRokr Festival offers an opportunity to see some underground bands on a public stage.

One of those is Shuggie Shooter, whose real name is Dylan Olmedo of Akron. He used to go by GoldenBear and his sound is described as as lo-fi indie "basement pop" music.

"It's very intimate but also reflects the mildewy, grimy feeling you get in a basement and those basement house shows you go to. But there's a pop element because it's very upbeat," Nader says.

She says Shuggie Shooter is also a full DIY artist. He recorded some of his new album, "You Over Me," while he was a student at Ohio University.

"He didn't like how it sounded, so he re-recorded them with a cassette tape recorder."

White Buffalo Woman

Nader says if you like a more polished rock sound, check out White Buffalo Woman.

"They've gotten a lot of airplay and traction outside of Akron. When you think of rock 'n roll, you think of these guys and their guitars. But they have some interesting elements like psych to their sound," Nader says.

The band is from Minerva and has gotten attention from J. Geils Band vocalist Peter Wolf and has been played on Sirius XM's "Little Steven's Underground Garage," hosted by Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt.

Brittany Nader's PorchRokr Top 10:

1. Stems, Porch: #1, Beer Garden, 11 a.m.

2. Time Cat, Main Stage - Will Christy Park, 8 p.m.

3. Red Rose Panic, Porch: #20, 989 Jefferson Ave., 6 p.m.

4. Shuggie Shooter, Porch: #7, 94 Paige Ave., 3 p.m.

5. Punch Drunk Tagalongs, Porch: #24, Anabell's, 4 p.m.

6. Birthday Noose, Porch: #12, Borton Ave., 4 p.m.

7. White Buffalo Woman, Porch: #12, Borton Ave., 6 p.m.

8. The Beyonderers, Porch: #1, Beer Garden, 5 p.m.

9. Uno Lady, Porch: #1, Beer Garden, 3 p.m.

10. Ghost Slime, Porch: #17, 121 Marvin Ave., 5 p.m.

Amanda Rabinowitz's PorchRokr Top 10:

1. Stems, Porch: #1, Beer Garden, 11 a.m.

2. Gretchen Pleuss, Porch: #16, 142 Marvin Ave., 2 p.m.

3. Floco Torres, Main Stage - Will Christy Park, 4 p.m.

4. Punch Drunk Tagalongs, Porch: #24, Anabell's, 4 p.m.

5. Ghost Slime, Porch: #17, 121 Marvin Ave., 5 p.m.

6. Natalie Grace Martin, Porch: #5, 40 S. Rose Blvd., 5 p.m.

7. The Dreemers, Porch: #7, 94 Paige Ave., 5 p.m.

8. Relaxer, Porch: #1, Beer Garden, 7 p.m.

9. The Beyonderers, Porch: #1, Beer Garden, 5 p.m.

10. Red Rose Panic, Porch: #20, 989 Jefferson Ave., 6 p.m.