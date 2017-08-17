Shuffle: Two Must-See Bands At This Year's Highland Square PorchRokr Festival

By 24 minutes ago

Minerva, Ohio, rockers White Buffalo Woman is a PorchRokr must-see
Credit White Buffalo Woman

This Saturday, more than 130 bands and musicians fill Akron’s Highland Square neighborhood for the annual PorchRokr Festival. They’ll perform on porches, sidewalks and stages on several city blocks. For this week’s Shuffle, The Devil Strip music editor Brittany Nader shares two of her favorite artists in the lineup.

Shuggie Shooter
Brittany Nader says the PorchRokr Festival offers an opportunity to see some underground bands on a public stage.

One of those is Shuggie Shooter, whose real name is Dylan Olmedo of Akron. He used to go by GoldenBear and his sound is described as as lo-fi indie "basement pop" music.

"It's very intimate but also reflects the mildewy, grimy feeling you get in a basement and those basement house shows you go to. But there's a pop element because it's very upbeat," Nader says. 

Shuggie Shooter is lo-fi "basement pop" artist Dylan Olmedo of Akron
Credit Shuggie Shooter

She says Shuggie Shooter is also a full DIY artist. He recorded some of his new album, "You Over Me," while he was a student at Ohio University.

"He didn't like how it sounded, so he re-recorded them with a cassette tape recorder."

White Buffalo Woman
Nader says if you like a more polished rock sound, check out White Buffalo Woman.

"They've gotten a lot of airplay and traction outside of Akron. When you think of rock 'n roll, you think of these guys and their guitars. But they have some interesting elements like psych to their sound," Nader says. 

The band is from Minerva and has gotten attention from J. Geils Band vocalist Peter Wolf and has been played on Sirius XM's "Little Steven's Underground Garage," hosted by Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt.

Brittany Nader's PorchRokr Top 10:
1. Stems, Porch: #1, Beer Garden, 11 a.m.
2. Time Cat, Main Stage - Will Christy Park, 8 p.m.
3. Red Rose Panic, Porch: #20, 989 Jefferson Ave., 6 p.m.
4. Shuggie Shooter, Porch: #7, 94 Paige Ave., 3 p.m.
5. Punch Drunk Tagalongs, Porch: #24, Anabell's, 4 p.m.
6. Birthday Noose, Porch: #12, Borton Ave., 4 p.m.
7. White Buffalo Woman, Porch: #12, Borton Ave., 6 p.m.
8. The Beyonderers, Porch: #1, Beer Garden, 5 p.m.
9. Uno Lady, Porch: #1, Beer Garden, 3 p.m.
10. Ghost Slime, Porch: #17, 121 Marvin Ave., 5 p.m.

 Amanda Rabinowitz's PorchRokr Top 10:
1. Stems, Porch: #1, Beer Garden, 11 a.m.
2. Gretchen Pleuss, Porch: #16, 142 Marvin Ave., 2 p.m.
3. Floco Torres, Main Stage - Will Christy Park, 4 p.m.
4. Punch Drunk Tagalongs, Porch: #24, Anabell's, 4 p.m.
5. Ghost Slime, Porch: #17, 121 Marvin Ave., 5 p.m.
6. Natalie Grace Martin, Porch: #5, 40 S. Rose Blvd., 5 p.m.
7. The Dreemers, Porch: #7, 94 Paige Ave., 5 p.m.
8. Relaxer, Porch: #1, Beer Garden, 7 p.m.
9. The Beyonderers, Porch: #1, Beer Garden, 5 p.m.
10. Red Rose Panic, Porch: #20, 989 Jefferson Ave., 6 p.m.

Tags: 
Shuffle
Brittany Nader
PorchRokr
Shuggie Shooter

Related Content

Shuffle: Vinyl Clubs Aim To Make Listening To Music Social Again

By Jun 15, 2017

A new club in Akron wants music lovers to gather around a turntable and listen to their favorite albums from start to finish. For this week’s Shuffle, The Devil Strip Magazine’s music editor Brittany Nader says the group wants to make listening to music a social activity again:

"It's like a book club for vinyl," Nader says. 

Shuffle: Akron Indie Band 'Stems' Branches Out With New '80's-Infused Album

By May 11, 2017
Stems
Stems

An Akron indie rock band is branching out on its upcoming album with a new sound. For this week’s Shuffle, WKSU’s Amanda Rabinowitz talks with The Devil Strip Magazine Music Editor Brittany Nader about ‘Stems.’

Stems is a four-piece founded by vocalist and guitarist Justin Seeker, bassist Mike Voris on bass , drummer Josh Weiss and guitarist Joel McAdams.

Shuffle: Akron's Growing DIY Underground Music Scene

By Mar 2, 2017
Hive Mind
Hive Mind

This week, WKSU is kicking off Shuffle – A weekly look at Northeast Ohio’s music scene -- from rock and rap to folk and classical. For the first installment, Amanda Rabinowitz stopped by Akron’s Devil Strip Magazine to talk with Music Editor Brittany Nader about Akron’s growing DIY underground music scene.