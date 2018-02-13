SNAP Recipients Could Lose Credit and Get Food Boxes Instead

By Feb 13, 2018

Lisa Hamler Fugitt, Ohio Association of Foodbanks.
Credit STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Under President Trump’s newly proposed budget, about 80 percent of SNAP recipients could lose about half of the credit that is currently put on their EBT cards. Instead, they'd get a box of processed food from the government.

The director of the organization that represents the state’s food banks says the change would destroy the safety net for low-income Ohioans and punish them instead.

The Ohio Association of Foodbanks’ Lisa Hamler Fugitt says taking away the ability to purchase food with SNAP benefits at grocery stores and giving recipients a box of non-refrigerated food items instead is a very bad idea.

“What is proposed would return us to literally the Depression era days of how we served our most vulnerable during the Depression. This is absolutely shameful.”

Hamler Fugitt says families use SNAP funds to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables and other food items and getting less money to do that would hurt not only those families but farmers and others in the supply chain. Hamler Fugitt says it would probably end up costing the government more in the long run.

Tags: 
food banks
SNAP
Ohio Association of Foodbanks

Related Content

Ohio Auditor Talks About Food Stamp Abuse in Address to Congress

By Jul 6, 2016
photo of Dave Yost
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

State Auditor Dave Yost has shared his recent limited audit of the federal food stamp program in Ohio with a congressional committee.

Yost’s limited review of Ohioans who are part of the federal SNAP or food stamp program showed there could be some fraud in the system. He identified 36 dead people who were receiving benefits and, in some cases, someone was still using the card. While he admits fraud is not widespread, he says it needs to be addressed.

Ohio House Passes Bill to Crack Down on Food Stamps

By Nov 1, 2017
PAUL SABLEMAN / FLICKR

The Ohio House has passed a pair of bills requiring more checks for those who administer the state’s food stamp programs. They considered requiring photos on electronic benefit cards and checks on recipients for other sources of income.

Ohio's Food Banks Surprised By Plan to Close Prison Farms

By Apr 18, 2016
photo of Lisa Hamler-Fugitt
OHIO ASSOCIATION OF FOODBANKS

Ohio’s plan to close its prison farms could have an impact on the state’s food banks.

Cleveland Food Bank Loses Personal Data for Dozens of Clients

By Kevin Niedermier Feb 14, 2017
Greater Cleveland Food Bank

Cleveland police are still looking for the stolen car that contained personal information on 44 Greater Cleveland Food Bank clients. The car was stolen last month after a food bank worker had collected the written information on assistance applications.  

Ohio Foodbanks Will No Longer Help People Sign Up for Health Care Because of Drastic Federal Cuts

By Sep 25, 2017
Statehouse News Bureau

For years now, low income people who visited Ohio’s foodbanks could also get help filling out paperwork necessary to get health care through the federal Affordable Care Act’s Navigator program, but not anymore. 

The Ohio Association of Foodbank’s Lisa Hamler Fugitt says she’s profoundly disappointed that the foodbanks are being forced to end the service because of a 71 percent cut in funding for it.