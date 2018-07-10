Some Akron City Council Members Are Not On Board with Possible Primary Move

By 2 minutes ago
  • William Rich at the podium flanked by Mayors Horrigan, Kline, Walters, Akron Council President Summereville, Mayor Adamson and County Exdcutive Shapiro
    Summit County Board of Elections Chairman William Rich at the recent announcment of the effort to shift the Summit County primary to the same day as the state's primary.
    TIM RUDELL / WKSU

The idea of moving Summit County’s primary election from September to earlier in the year is running into some opposition in Akron City Council. 

Akron City Council member Bruce Kilby
Credit Akron City Council

A week ago, the mayors of Akron and four nearby cities along with the county executive called for holding the local primary the same day as the state primary in May.

But Akron City Council member Bruce Kilby says that would hurt political newcomers and candidates without their party's backing.

He says they need those extra months to off-set the campaign financing advantages of establishment candidates.  “Let the challengers challenge," said Kilby.  "And if they can make the case, then that’s what democracy is all about.  I think the real motivations behind this, and I think this administration is pushing it, is they want to make it easier for themselves to get reelected.”

Councilmen Russ Neal has also expressed concern about shifting Summit County's primary to earlier in the year.

Moving the primary requires amending the County Charter.  The county council as well as each of the city councils must approve putting the amendment before voters as a ballot issue. Akron City Council is expected take up the proposal next week.

Tags: 
Akron Charter
Summit County Charter
Charter amendment
Summit County Primary
Summit County Board of Elections
Election 2018

Related Content

A Major Change May Be On The Way for Summit County's Local Primary Elections

By Jul 4, 2018
City and County leaders meet
TIM RUDELL / WKSU

This could be the last year that Summit County holds its primary election on a different day from the state’s.

The mayors of five Summit County cities and the county executive want to move the local primary to May to coincide with the state’s.

Deputy County Elections Director Paula Sauter says it would save money and make absentee voting easier for on-duty military personnel.