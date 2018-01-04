Southwest Ohio Police Officer Who Shot John Crawford III Says He Felt "Imminent Threat"

By Jan 4, 2018

There’s new information about the fatal police shooting of John Crawford III, a black man who was killed by white police officer Sean Williams in a Dayton area Walmart in 2014.

In a deposition related to a federal wrongful death lawsuit, officer Sean Williams said he did not see Crawford point a gun at anyone at the Walmart store.

The police officer said he shot 22-year-old Crawford because he felt Crawford was “about to” aim a rifle at him and felt an imminent threat. Officer Williams was responding to a 911 call about someone waving a gun in the Walmart store. Police later learned Crawford was holding an air rifle from a store shelf.

Crawford family attorney Michael Wright said they feel the new information confirms their belief that justice was not served in the case.

“So they are upset, and they continue to be upset because this case continues to linger. There’s no resolution on the criminal side of this case, there’s no resolution on the civil side of this case. So four years later, they still have no justice,” Wright said.

Officer Williams was cleared of wrongdoing by a Greene County grand jury in 2014. Last summer, the Justice Department announced there wasn’t enough evidence to pursue charges of civil rights violations in the case. Williams was returned to full duty shortly afterward.

The wrongful death civil lawsuit filed by the Crawford family is expected to go to trial this fall.

Tags: 
John Crawford III
Sean Williams
Walmart shooting
Greene County grand jury

Related Content

Ohio Begins its Study of Grand Juries

By Feb 11, 2016
Maureen O'Connor
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU

  What’s believed to be the first state task force in the nation to study how grand juries operate begins its work in Columbus next week. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports on the commission formed by Ohio Supreme Court Justice Maureen O’Connor after controversial decisions not to indict police officers in two killings in Ohio.

More on the grand juries in the cases of Tamir Rice and John Crawford III

Gov. Kasich Marks a Milestone in Adoption of New Policing Standards

By Tana Weingartner Apr 10, 2017
OHIO COLLABORATIVE COMMUNITY-POLICE ADVISORY BOARD

More than 500 Ohio law enforcement agencies are adopting statewide standards affecting police community relations. Speaking at a roundtable in Cincinnati today, Gov. John Kasich said he thinks the rest will come around.

“That’s a human life that’s at risk, whether it’s law enforcement or it’s the community. So for those who are not on board, they’ll get there.”