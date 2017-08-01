Stark County Gets Money to Expand Medication-Assisted Addiction Treatment

By 3 hours ago

The funds came from the 21st Century Cures Act, which provides nearly a billion dollars for opioid abuse.
Credit STARK COUNTY MENTAL HEALTH AND ADDICTION RECOVERY

Stark County will be able to treat nearly a thousand more patients for opioid addiction after receiving a federal grant.

The $615,000will be used to expand access to opioid-recovery drugs such as suboxone and methdone  in Canton, Massillon and Alliance. The money will also allow the county to work with local hospitals to establish peer recovery programs.

John Aller says treatment is multi-pronged.
Credit M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU

John Aller is the executive director of Stark County Mental Health and Addiction Recovery board.


“As you give people Narcan, which allows an overdose to be reversed so they don’t die, then you need to make sure that you’re able to provide quick access to them to start getting them into treatment so they can hopefully then move through that recovery process.”

Last year, the county had 118 overdose deaths, with 85 caused by heroin or fentanyl.

The funds come from the federal 21st Century Cures Act, which provides nearly a billion dollars in grants to fight opioid abuse across the country.

Tags: 
NEO opioid crisis
Stark County Mental Health and Addiction Recovery board
21st Century Cures Act

Related Content

Stark County Sends Those With Drug Problems Home with Narcan

By Jul 18, 2017
Anti-overdose drug
Narcan.com

Stark County is offering Narcan over-dose revival kits to opiate-addicted inmates who are released from the county jail.   

Sheriff George Maier says Stark County’s health department is trying to get the potentially life-saving kits into the hands of high-risk individuals, and the jail is one place where they can be found.

Hard-Hit By the Epidemic, East Liverpool Gets an Opioid Treatment Clinic

By Jul 17, 2017
Keith Hochadel
YOUTUBE

Canton-based CommQuest has opened the first medication-assisted treatment clinic in one of the areas of the state hit hardest by the opioid crisis.  Schultze has more.

The clinic opened in the East Liverpool last week. It offers Suboxone -- doses that give addicts enough medication to ease them through withdrawal but not enough to get high.