Stark County Is Trimming Its Yard Waste Program to Keep Commercial Haulers Out

The Stark County yard waste drop-off program is getting trimmed: The waste management district in charge of the program is taking steps to offset rising costs.

Gates and cameras are being installed at drop-off locations to ensure commercial companies, which are prohibited from using the sites, don’t.

The executive director of the Stark-Tuscarawas-Wayne recycling district, David Held, says the program changes are meant to focus on residents.

Held on the cutbacks

“We provide services exclusively for residents. And again, with the yard-waste collection, we know that there was a number of commercial companies that were also utilizing the yard waste collection, and that wasn’t strictly enforced at the time, because it didn’t really cost the district any money in order to manage that yard waste. Now that the costs are going up significantly, you know, we really had to put a restriction to focus on the residents.”

Held also says the Lawrence and Tuscarawas Township sites will remain closed. Other sites may reduce hours or start charging to accept waste.