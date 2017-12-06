Stark County's Rep. Schuring Says He's Trying for a Labor-Business Balance with Unemployment Funds

By 1 hour ago

Schuring says he hopes for a bill that has buy-in from labor and business.
Credit ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A controversial bill intended to shore up the fund the state uses to pay unemployment benefits might be moving forward soon. The bill’s sponsor says it’s a high wire act between labor and business groups.

The plan would require employers to pay more into the unemployment compensation fund while also requiring some buy-in from workers. This is all an attempt to bring the fund to solvency ahead of any impending recession.

Republican Rep. Kirk Schuring says he intends to make some tweaks while trying to maintain what he thinks is an evenly shared burden between labor and business.

“I’ve got to watch how we move things around because if we don’t have that fair balance, then the bill doesn’t have as much credibility as I would like,” said Schuring.

Labor and business groups have voiced their concerns with the proposal as is. The House wants to pass the bill out of committee by the end of the year.

Tags: 
Kirk Schuring
unemployment compensation
Unemployment
Senate Bill 235

Related Content

House Split Over Unemployment Compensation Bill

By Oct 26, 2017
Photo of House Republican leaders
Andy Chow / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio is trying to stabilize its unemployment benefit fund, which went deeply in debt to the feds in 2008,. And both business and labor leaders agree it needs an overhaul. But they have mixed feelings over a plan state lawmakers are considering.

Republican Rep. Kirk Schuring took the ideas he heard in a working group among labor and business leaders and put them into a bill.

He notes both sides have things they like and don’t like in it.

Ohio's Lawmakers Continue Work on a Plan to Overhaul Unemployment Compensation

By Sep 22, 2017
Picture of Unemployment Compensation
Andy Chow

The state seems to be one step closer to a plan that would make changes to the way the state funds the program that pays benefits to unemployed workers. As Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports, the next step is getting both labor and business to approve the idea.

 

 

 

Republican House Speaker Pro Tempore Kirk Schuring says he’s put together a plan that could save the unemployment compensation fund from taking another hit like the one in 2008 when the state had to borrow billions of dollars from the feds.

 

Meetings Between Business and Labor Groups Consider Ways to Fix Unemployment Fund and Benefits

By Apr 5, 2017
Rep. Kirk Schuring
Karen Kasler / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Talks are continuing on a bill to overhaul the fund set up to pay unemployment benefits to laid off workers. 

Republican Rep. Kirk Schuring of Canton says meetings between business and labor groups on shoring up the unemployment fund have been going on since January, and have been "harmonious. " He says they’ve hired an actuary to answer some key questions.

“The purpose of this exercise is to put a dollar amount on all the proposals,” Schuring says. 