Stark Lawmakers Push for a Quick Vote to Block the Closing of Massillon's Only Hospital

By 5 hours ago

Two northeast Ohio representatives who introduced a bill to slow the  closing of Massillon's only hospital are pushing for action on the  measure this week.

Affinity Medical Center, Massillon, OH
Credit Affinity Medical Center website

Affinity Medical Center owner  Quorum Health Corporation said on Jan. 5th it will close the hospital March 6th.  All clinical operations are to end a month sooner, on Feb. 4.

Ohio House members, Democrat Thomas West and Republican Kirk Schuring, are sponsoring a bill requiring Affinity to stay open into October so there can be time to look for alternatives.  

Schuring  also says that because Quorum will likely begin reducing services this month, H.B. 462 is on a fast track.

“The next step is we’ll refer the bill to a committee. Again, we want to move it swiftly through the General Assembly. So, I’m working with the speaker to see if we can have a hearing on the bill and move the bill out of the committee and get it over to the Senate.”

Affinity Medical Center opened as Massillon City Hospital in 1910. It had remained a nonprofit hospital until 2009, when Community Health Systems bought minority interest.

Tags: 
Affinity Medical Center
Kirk Schuring
Thomas West
Ohio legislature
Hospital closing

Related Content

Ohio Lawmakers Hope to Delay Affinity Hospital's Closing and Find an Alternative

By Jan 14, 2018
Affinity Medical Centerr, 8th Street entrance
Tim Rudell / WKSU

A week after owners of the only hospital in Massillon said they’re shutting it down at the end of next month, a pair of Stark County legislators are introducing a bill to slow down the shut down.

Republican Rep. Kirk Schuring and Democratic Rep. Thomas West are co-sponsoring H.B. 462. It says Affinity Medical Center can’t shut its doors for nine more months.

Schuring says abruptly leaving 30,000 people without hospital services is unacceptable.

Following Massillon Incident, National Nurses Union Develops Protocols For Opioid Exposure

By Aug 14, 2017
Photo of opioids
ShutterShock / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A national nurses union is developing protocols for treating opioid patients after three Massillon nurses they represent were treated for fentanyl exposure.

The nurses from Affinity Medical Center were treated with Narcan after cleaning a patient’s room last week.

Michelle Mahon is with National Nurses United.