Stark Planning Commission Begins to Gather Ideas fromNeighbors of the Hall of Fame

Stark Planning Commission Begins to Gather Ideas from Neighbors of the Hall of Fame

By 1 hour ago
  • fence around the Hall of Fame Village Hotel construction area
    The construction fence along the west side of the HOF Village Hotel site
    TIM RUDELL / WKSU

The first of at least three public forums on how the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village project may affect neighborhoods near it was held Tuesday evening in Canton. 

Citizen input was a goal according to organizers of the meeting
Credit TIM RUDELL / WKSU

It was a public gathering but not a traditional presentation. A hundred or so residents circulated among information tables around the room with maps and fact sheets on parts of the project.

Attendees like Larry Fisher of the Meyers Lake neighborhood were disappointed not to see a comprehensive view.  

“It would have been great to see what ideas are in the works right now so that if they are asking the public to dovetail off that, you could see what’s planned currently.  A positive thing that I did see: At least  they have bicycles in the discussion.  I’m an avid bicyclist and this is a terrible area to bicycle.”

The Stark County Regional Planning Commission hosted the forum as part of a year-long community-focused study of possible impacts of the Hall of Fame Village. Emil Liszniansky is a principal in the consulting firm the commission hired to do the actual study.

“Any time we do a public planning process we want to engage the public and get as many voices as we can to the table.  So we’ve been meeting with a lot of stake holders—those would be regional agencies, neighborhood groups. But we also want to hear from the residents, people who live here every day that are affected the most.”

Emil Liszniansky, principal in the consulting firm Envision group
Credit TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Tuesday evening’s session lasted two hours.  And, although each information station was staffed by project planners to answer specific questions, there was no public question and answer period

At the end of the year, when the study is concluded, there will be a report issued on what Canton residents have said they want the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village to be for the surrounding communities.

