Stark State is Taking Over Akron's Practical Nursing Program

The Akron School of Practical Nursing is going to be getting a new home.

Stark State College is taking over the operation of the program, which has been run by the Akron Public Schools for 67 years. Robyn Steinmetz, the director of marketing and communications for Stark State, says the college is looking forward to adding the program.

Down the road

“We want people to know that the program is still going to be well-respected,” she said. “It’s going to be the same content and we’re just excited to continue with the legacy that has already been established. We’re really just moving down the road.”

A spokesman for the Akron Public Schools says nursing students will be better served by having the program based at Stark State.

Classes will be at the college’s White Pond Drive location in Akron beginning with the fall semester.