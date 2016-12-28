Stark State's Petroleum Industry Training Remains Strong Despite an Industry Slowdown

By 10 minutes ago
  • Stark State's oil and gas curriculum continues to do well
    Stark State's oil and gas curriculum continues to do well
    STARK STATE COLLEGE

Despite the drop in oil and gas production, graduates of Stark State College’s petroleum industry training program are  finding jobs quickly.

Since the two-year program started in 2013, 46 students have graduated with skills in maintaining oil-and-gas-production facilities. The dean of engineering technology, Donald Ball, says all of them are employed because the program does not focus on drilling, where the jobs are susceptible to market fluctuations.

“I wanted to make sure that our students were not caught in that cycle and had to move with the jobs because, again, once the infrastructure is build and things are producing, it’ll need maintained.”

Ball says not all the graduates have jobs in the petroleum industry. Some are working in other fields with similar needs.

He says the Stark State program has received continued financial support from the petroleum industry because oil and gas production in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia is expected to pick back up.

Tags: 
Stark State College
drilling
Ohio Oil and Gas Industry

Related Content

Students From Other Colleges Can Study At Stark State

By Aug 18, 2016
Well Site Training Center
Stark State Technical College

Stark State College is getting a half a million dollars from the Ohio Department of Higher Education to expand its advanced oil and gas technology training programs. 

New Stark State College Campus Is Slated to Open In Akron

By May 12, 2016
photo of Stark State Akron
CITY OF AKRON

Stark State College has found a site for its new Akron campus, and officials are already planning which programs will be offered there.

The $12.5 million campus -- just off Rt. 8 near Summa’s Akron City hospital – is slated to open in two years. About a quarter of the school’s students already come from Summit County, and Stark State President Para Jones says the new campus will likely offer a mix of degrees.

Stark State Could Get $6.5 Million Toward an Akron Campus

By Apr 13, 2016
photo of Macy's Chapel Hill
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

State lawmakers are including money in Ohio’s proposed capital budget to help Stark State College set-up an Akron campus.

The budget would include $6.5 million for the new campus, and Stark State spokeswoman Marisa Rohn says about a quarter of the school’s students are from Summit County. She also says that the school is still in the exploratory phase of finding a space in Akron.

Kasich Executive Order Creates Oil and Gas Drilling Emergency Response System

By Aug 9, 2016
photo of Gov. Kasich's oil and gas drilling executive order
OHIO GOVERNOR'S OFFICE

Ohio is rolling out a new response system in the case of oil and gas drilling emergencies. 

Gov. John Kasich signed an executive order creating a 24/7 emergency hotline for oil and gas companies.

Calling the number is a one-stop-shop that will connect the drilling operation with state services from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to the Environmental Protection Agency to the State Fire Marshal.

Ohio Republicans Show Support for Oil and Gas Industry

By Sep 23, 2016
photo of Mary Taylor
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Some of the state’s highest ranking Republicans are coming out to support the oil and gas industry and its impact on Ohio in an effort to counter rhetoric in the presidential race. 

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has said she’d like to crack down on the use of fossil fuels and create sanctions on the natural gas drilling practice known as fracking.