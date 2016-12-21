State Agencies Overpaid on Denied Vacation Time

The state’s top watchdog says he wants some clarification on when state agencies can pay employees for denied vacation time.

Over-payments on denied vacation time

Inspector General Randy Meyer was investigating a complaint from Gov. John Kasich’s office that several state agencies were paying out too much accrued vacation time that had been denied them. Those payouts are limited by law to 80 hours in a fiscal year.

“What we found is there were 17 employees across eight agencies that received more than 80 hours, which added up to just over $47,000.”

Meyer says he thinks some agencies aren’t aware of the law, and it can cause problems in tight budgets. So he wants a statewide policy on payouts of denied vacation time developed and sent out to all state agencies, boards and commissions, so they’re all on the same page.