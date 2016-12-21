State Agencies Overpaid on Denied Vacation Time

By 12 hours ago

Ohio's Inspector General believes some state agencies may be confused about what they're allowed to pay out in accrued vacation time.
Credit TWITTER

The state’s top watchdog says he wants some clarification on when state agencies can pay employees for denied vacation time.

Inspector General Randy Meyer was investigating a complaint from Gov. John Kasich’s office that several state agencies were paying out too much accrued vacation time that had been denied them. Those payouts are limited by law to 80 hours in a fiscal year.

“What we found is there were 17 employees across eight agencies that received more than 80 hours, which added up to just over $47,000.”

Meyer says he thinks some agencies aren’t aware of the law, and it can cause problems in tight budgets. So he wants a statewide policy on payouts of denied vacation time developed and sent out to all state agencies, boards and commissions, so they’re all on the same page.

Tags: 
Randy Meyer
Ohio Inspector General
Gov. John Kasich

Related Content

Investigation Shows Ohio Failed to Refund Oil and Gas Lease Overpayments

By Steve Brown Oct 20, 2016
Photo of Little Beaver Creek
OHIO DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

Ohio’s government watchdog is recommending changes with the agency that issues permits for oil and gas drilling in Ohio.

Ohio’s inspector general says his office found a series of issues in the Department of Natural Resource’s Division of Oil and Gas Resources. The investigation says that office failed to refund at least 47 over-payments for well applications, totaling more than $13,000.

Kasich Suggests a Rainy-Day Fund Could Bridge Ohio's Fiscal Gap

By Dec 15, 2016
photo of John Kasich and reporters
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio’s tax revenue has fallen short of official estimates. As Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports, Gov. John Kasich is offering one possible solution.

Kasich says Ohio and about 20 other states are seeing a drop in spending, leading to less state revenue. And he says that means this budget will be tough. Kasich even hinted for the first time that the state might turn to its savings account.