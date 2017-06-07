State Department Lifts President Trump's Weekly Caps on Refugees and Local Agencies Prepare

By 1 hour ago

The International Institute of Akron has been settling as few as 25 and as many as 130 refugees a month. Many have come from camps in Nepal, but more Syrians are expected.
Credit M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU

The State Department has quietly lifted President Trump’s curtailing of refugee resettlements, and the largest resettlement agency in Northeast Ohio is gearing up to handle whatever comes next. 

President Obama authorized 120,000 refugees for the fiscal year that ends Sept. 30. President Trump cut that in February to 50,000. But the State Department sent a memo in late May telling refugee groups they would no longer be restrained by weekly quotas.  

Liz Walters of the International Institute of Akron says resettlement numbers have always ebbed and flowed, with the agency resettling as few as 25 and as many as 130 a month. She says how many will be coming now depends on what happens overseas.

“The big question mark is how many folks have been in process overseas and how quickly they can start to schedule those folks for travel or at what point they finish up their security clearances and can get them here before the end of the fiscal year.”

The institute laid off nine people after Trump’s order in February. But Walters says local groups and other philanthropists have donated so the institute could keep most case managers on staff.

What about next year?
Walters notes that Trump’s budget proposal for the next fiscal year includes funding to resettle 50,000 refugees, the minimum under the law.

“We’re hopeful that that will pass and we’re optimistic that it was included in the budget. But we’re just not sure what will come out in the final budget product and also really unsure about the priorities that will emerge after the courts finally do make a ruling.”

Walters is referring to the likelihood that the U.S. Supreme Court will take up challenges to President Trump’s travel ban, which limited not only overall numbers but banned travel from six countries of origin. 

Tags: 
Akron Refugees
International Institute of Akron
President Trump's budget

Related Content

Local Refugee Assistance Groups Say They'll Be Affected by the New Immigration Executive Order

By Mar 8, 2017
Liz Walters
WKSU

The impact of President Donald Trump’s new executive order regarding immigrants and refugees will be felt in northeast Ohio.  And it appears that will be especially so for local resettlement groups. 

One of the best known and most active refugee resettlement organizations in the region is the International Institute in Akron.

A Muslim Refugee Who Worked with U.S. Forces in Afghanistan Talks About Trump's Refugee Ban

By Jan 26, 2017
Jawid Ahmadzai
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU

Early reports on the executive order President Donald Trump is expected to sign today do not include specific references to banning Muslim refugees. But it does drastically cut the number of refugees overall and puts special limits on those coming from Muslim countries. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze spoke with one recent Muslim refugee now settled in Akron about his experience and Trump’s proposal.

President Trump's Crack Down on Refugees Will Have a Big Impact on Akron

By Jan 26, 2017
Bhutanese refugee
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU

The International Institute of Akron has been resettling refugees for a hundred years and anticipated resettling a record 700 this year. But those plans are likely to change today, when President Donald Trump signs an executive order putting all refugees on hold for at least four months – and keeping out those from Syria indefinitely. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze spoke with the Institute’s Liz Walters about the impact of Trump’s act.

Following a Syrian Family's Circuitous Path to Akron

By Feb 8, 2017
Al Nassar family
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU

The International Institute of Akron had expected to resettle hundreds of Syrian refugees in Summit County this year, though President Donald Trump’s indefinite ban on Syrians disrupted those plans at least temporarily. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze visited with one of the roughly 10 Syrian families who have migrated to Akron in the last six months.