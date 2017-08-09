State Fair Attendance Falls to 13-Year Low

    Attendance was dramatically lower at this year's state fair.
After years of big numbers, attendance at this year’s Ohio State Fair plummeted to its lowest number in 13 years.

In its 12-day run the fair brought in just over 801,000 – the lowest number since 2004 and a 13 percent drop from last year. 

Spokesperson Alicia Shoults says attendance fluctuates every year, but the breakdown of a Midway ride that left one person dead and several seriously injured was a factor.

“I think that obviously, opening day’s tragic accident certainly contributed to that and accompanying that, the fact that the rides were closed for a few days,” she said.

Shoults says the cooler weather and the occasional rain also might have kept visitors away. There were more than 120,000 fewer visitors to the state fair this year than there were in 2016.

2017: 801,031 visitors
2016: 921,214 visitors
*2015: 982,305 visitors
*2014: 916,724 visitors
*2013: 903,824 visitors
2012: 840,306 visitors
2011: 833,304 visitors
2010: 812,237 visitors
2009: 826,037 visitors
2008: 809,321 visitors
2007: 806,301 visitors
2006: 814,152 visitors
2005: 802,074 visitors
*2004: 850,218 visitors

