State Health Officials Ask for Federal Help to Maintain Needle Exchange Programs

State health officials this week applied for federal funding to support needle exchange programs in Ohio.

That would provide a lifeline for the Canton Health Department’s SWAP program, which marked its first anniversary in June.

Director of nursing Diane Thompson says the needle exchange program has exceeded its goals, but its first year funding has dried up.

The search for funding

“We no longer have sustainable income coming in to purchase supplies," Thompson says. "So we’re are doing everything we can to apply to any grants that are out there, any foundations that are interested in supporting our program.”

Thompson says research demonstrates that syringe exchange programs reduce the spread of HIV, hepatitis and other diseases, and effectively move people into treatment.

Summit and Cuyahoga counties also have needle exchange programs.