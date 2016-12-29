State Inspector General Report Claims Parole Officers Broke Arrest Policy

The state's top watchdog says some parole officers have violated policy on how parolees can be detained.

The Inspector General's report

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction asked the Inspector General to look into a series of complaints that several Ohio Adult Parole Authority officers were violating rules on holding parolees.

The investigation found those parole officers were keeping people arrested for parole violations longer than the agency’s policy allows, which is 20 business days. And the I.G. said the parole officers were not monitoring the status of parolees enough to prevent them from being detained longer than necessary.

The prisons department has 60 days to respond to the report.