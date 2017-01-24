State Investigators Use Data From Missing Children to Track Human Trafficking

State investigators are ramping up their efforts to put an end to human trafficking by taking a closer look at current statistics and data.

Data and human trafficking

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will begin analyzing a missing-child database to look for any indications of human trafficking.

This database is of children who have gone missing but may have returned.

Attorney General Mike DeWine says if investigators spot red flags, they will notify local law enforcement who would then intervene.

“This is something that we rely to a great extent on the public to identify for us. So what we’re doing today is going beyond that and looking at some data to see if we can at least get some indication that someone may be being trafficked," DeWine said.

DeWine says this is an added responsibility for current investigators and does not require additional hiring.