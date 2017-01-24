State Investigators Use Data From Missing Children to Track Human Trafficking

By 48 minutes ago
  • photo of Mike DeWine
    Local law enforcement will intervene if the data indicate any suspicious activity.
    STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

State investigators are ramping up their efforts to put an end to human trafficking by taking a closer look at current statistics and data.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will begin analyzing a missing-child database to look for any indications of human trafficking.

This database is of children who have gone missing but may have returned.

Attorney General Mike DeWine says if investigators spot red flags, they will notify local law enforcement who would then intervene.

“This is something that we rely to a great extent on the public to identify for us. So what we’re doing today is going beyond that and looking at some data to see if we can at least get some indication that someone may be being trafficked," DeWine said.

DeWine says this is an added responsibility for current investigators and does not require additional hiring.

Tags: 
missing children
Attorney General Mike DeWine
Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation
human trafficking

Related Content

Call For Action From A Survivor Of Trafficking (Yes, It Happens To Men)

By Oct 18, 2016

The U.S Advisory Council on Human Trafficking issued its first-ever report on Tuesday. This group was founded last year when President Obama appointed 11 people, all of whom are survivors of human trafficking themselves, to run the council.

Case Western Reserve University Gets Grant to Establish a Human Trafficking Law Clinic

By Dec 10, 2015
Photo of Lipton
Case Western Reserve University

Case Western Reserve University's School of Law has received a $131,169 grant from the Ohio Attorney General’s office to establish a human trafficking law clinic.

Under the program, third year law students will represent victims of human trafficking and sexual assault in court though the supervision of faculty.

The grant will also help the law school increase awareness of human trafficking to students, social service providers and the public.

DeWine Calls the RNC 'A Teachable Moment' to Identify Human Trafficking

By Jun 30, 2016
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine
KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU

A collaboration of nearly 30 Cleveland-area health, social service and law enforcement agencies have unveiled a campaign to raise awareness of human trafficking. Signs saying “Human Trafficking Happens Here Too” will start going up around Greater Cleveland tomorrow. The launch is timed to correspond with the upcoming Republican National Convention.