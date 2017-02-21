State Lawmaker Wants Death Penalty Option for Killers of First Responders

By 29 minutes ago
  • Photo of lethal injection table
    Meanwhile, Gov. John Kasich delayed the executions of eight death row inmates last week in response to a continuing court battle over Ohio's lethal injections.
    KEN PIORKOWSKI / FLICKR

As a federal court fight continues over the state’s new proposed method of lethal injection, a freshman state lawmaker is proposing expanding the death penalty in Ohio.

State law already makes killing a police officer eligible for the death penalty. The bill from northeast Ohio Republican Rep. Dave Greenspan of Westlake would allow that punishment when any first responder, including firefighters, EMS and military members die at the hands of criminals.

“If they’re so intent with such malice in their heart and determination in their mind to commit an attack against a first responder, none of us are safe.”

Greenspan says his bill doesn’t address Ohio’s current issues with capital punishment.

Upcoming executions have been delayed while a court determines whether the state can change its method of lethal injection because the drugs it has wanted to use aren’t available.

Tags: 
Dave Greenspan
first responders
Death Penalty
Lethal Injection

Related Content

Federal Judge Rules Ohio's New Death Penalty Drug Combo Unconstitutional

By Jan 26, 2017
picture of execution bed
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio must delay executing death row inmates after a federal judge ruled that its planned combination of drugs is unconstitutional.

The state planned to carry out its first execution in three years next month using the three-drug mix of Midazolam, a paralytic and potassium chloride.

But a federal judge says that the combination is unconstitutional based on the cruel and unusual punishment clause.

State Parole Board Holds Clemency Hearing For Ohio Killer Scheduled to Die in April

By Jan 19, 2017
photo of clemency hearing
KAREN KASLER / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

A 59-year-old Cincinnati man is facing execution in April for stabbing the man who allowed Raymond Tibbetts and his wife to share his home. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports that the Ohio Parole Board heard hours of testimony on whether Tibbetts deserves mercy or should die.