State Sen. Joe Schiavoni Is Preparing Legislation To Better Regulate Fertility Storage Facilities

By 1 hour ago
  • photo of Joe Schiavoni
    State Sen. Schiavoni says he's working on the bill to provide greater oversight, and should be ready to introduce it in this fall's session in the Statehouse.
    OHIO SENATE

Ohio could become a leader in the U.S. when it comes to regulating how fertility clinics store and handle frozen embryos.

The legislation being worked on by State Sen. Joe Schiavoni of Youngstown comes in the wake of a freezer failure at University Hospitals in March. The failure resulted in about 4,000 frozen eggs and embryos being lost, and the hospital system is facing more than 100 lawsuits.

Schiavoni says he’s been gathering information from people affected by the failure, as well as healthcare professionals. Their recommendations include not storing all of a patient’s embryos in one location, and also having personnel monitor storage tanks 24 hours-a-day.

“You don’t want to do knee-jerk-reaction legislation. And that’s why I didn’t just drop a bill immediately with a bunch of mandates and requirements.”

Schiavoni adds that writing the bill has become more complex than he anticipated since the industry is largely self-regulated, and there does not seem to be any similar legislation in-place in other states, or at the federal level.

Tags: 
University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
Sen. Joe Schiavoni
embryo storage

Related Content

University Hospital Denies Liability In Loss Of Eggs And Embryos

By Jul 3, 2018

University Hospital is denying liability in the loss of 4,000 eggs and embryos after a cold storage tank malfunctioned this spring.

A remote alarm set to notify staff away for the weekend of a malfunction was shutoff.

Attorney Tom Merriman who represents some of the 950 affected families, says after an initial apology, the hospital has recently shifted responsibility.

Lawyer Claims Loss of Eggs and Embryos at University Hospitals May Be Worse than Reported

By Mar 13, 2018
A photo of the exterior of University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center.
UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS

An attorney representing patients who may have lost frozen eggs and embryos due to a malfunction at a University Hospitals fertility clinic says the extent of the damage may be far worse than originally reported.

Morning Headlines: Ohio House Speaker to Resign; UH Fertility Center Names New Director

By & Philip de Oliveira Apr 11, 2018
photo of Ohio Statehouse
THE OHIO LEGISLATURE

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, April 11: