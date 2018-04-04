Statehouse Features Rev. Joel King in Its Commemoration of MLK's Assassination

  • A photo at the Lorraine Motel/National Civil Rights Museum that shows a wreath designation where MLK was approximately standing when he was shot.
    At the Lorraine Motel/National Civil Rights Museum, the wreath on the balcony designates approximately where King was standing when he was shot.
    Tana Weingartner / WVXU

Fifty years ago today, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated on the balcony of a hotel in Memphis, where he’d gone for a march to support striking sanitation workers. Events were held around the country to remember King, including at the Ohio Statehouse.  That event featured Rev. Joel King of Gahanna. He had this advice for people who want to honor his cousin and civil rights leader:

“Read the whole speech and why he went to Memphis and what he challenged us to do as a nation and as a people – to put our money in our own banks, to do our own thing. And then love everybody and respect everybody, because we’re going to need everybody.”

Ohio was among the first states to honor King with a statewide commemoration of his birthday in January.

Related Content

Students Deliver MLK-Inspired Words In Columbus

By Jan 15, 2018
Ohio Gov. John Kasich
Karen Kasler / Statehouse News Bureau

The annual statewide Martin Luther King Jr. oratory contest brought out some strong words from its student winners. Three of the four winners delivered their winning speeches at a downtown Columbus church in the state’s annual MLK Day ceremony.

Here are excerpts from the addresses of 8-year-old Addison Captain of Bedford, 9-year-old Elena Earley of Columbus and 15-year-old Nana Eshun of Canal Winchester:

Ohio Students Are Recognized for Speeches and Work Honoring Martin Luther King

By Jan 16, 2017
photo of Mackenzie Lewis
KAREN KASLER / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

The state’s annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. featured four students who won recognition for speeches they wrote praising King’s work. The students shared their essays from the pulpit of Trinity Episcopal Church on Capitol Square in Columbus. Here are Columbus third grader Elena Earley, Columbus fifth grader Mackenzie Lewis, Columbus freshman Playon Patrick and sophomore Ivy Holley of Lima.