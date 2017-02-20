Stow and Akron Sign On To New Opioid Outreach Program

By 14 minutes ago
  • photo of Jerry Craig
    Jerry Craig, executive director of the Summit County ADM Board, says the new outreach program, coupled with the addiction help line, are helping to get overdose victims into treatment.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Summit County says its new program to reach out to people within days of an overdose is getting increasing support from cities within the county.

Since December, the Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board has seen several cities create quick response teams consisting of a police officer, paramedic and counselor who will reach out to people within three to five days of an overdose.

Along with working with families, ADM Board Executive Director Jerry Craig says the response teams will try to get victims into treatment, and follow-up to ensure they get to their counseling appointments.

“The teams that are going out to people’s homes are being accepted warmly by the community. Sometimes the people that we’re reaching out to will say, ‘we waited for you because we knew you’d be here.’ In many ways, it’s been a really positive thing in many of our communities.”

Craig adds that the response team idea comes from Colerain Township in southern Ohio, which saw a 30 percent reduction in overdoses and an 80 percent success rate in getting people into treatment once the quick response teams were in place.

“If we could get those kinds of results here in Summit County, I think that would be really good. Now, we’re looking at Akron and Stow going on board next month. And if they come on board, then we’ll have a substantial amount of our community, population-wise, involved. The plan is for us to try to connect with as many communities as will be willing to participate. We’ve not pushed this on any communities; each of these communities has come to us.”

Craig says the additions of Stow and Akron will mean that response teams would be covering about 80 percent of the areas where overdoses occurred in 2016.

Tags: 
ADM
Summit County ADM
NEO opioid crisis
opioids

Related Content

Summit County Will Open Its Addiction Help Line to Callers on Tuesday

By Jan 13, 2017
photo of Jerry Craig
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Summit County residents struggling with addiction now have a help line to assist them with finding treatment.

The Summit County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board is launching its help line on Tuesday morning. 

Callers will be asked questions regarding their age, location and other factors to determine which agencies might best help them.

Executive Director Jerry Craig says data will be collected on the success rate and wait times for treatment to better gauge the capacity of local service providers.

Medical Schools React to the Opioid Crisis With Curriculum Changes

By Feb 14, 2017
DIMITRIS KALOGEROPOYLOS / FLIKR

Over the last two decades, about 2 million people in the U.S. became addicted to opioids after being prescribed pain killers following an injury or illness. The National Institute on Drug Abuse and other studies say an increased emphasis on pain-management two decades ago contributed to an increased reliance on prescribing opioids.

The Emergence of the Elephant Tranquilizer Carfentanil Marked a Shift in the Opioid Supply

By Jan 10, 2017
JULIE GIBBONS / FLICKR CC

Last year was a record year for fatal overdoses in Ohio. And a big part of that spike was the sudden appearance of the deadly opioid carfentanil.

In this preview of our new series, "Opioids: Turning the Tide in the Crisis," WKSU’s Jeff St.Clair reports the easy availability of powerful synthetics has marked a turning point in the ongoing epidemic.

Opioids: Do drugs to fight drugs help or hurt?

By Feb 7, 2017
EMS vehicles
TIM RUDELL / WKSU

When it comes to drug addiction, a challenge facing everyone from first responders to long-term caregivers is interrupting the cycle of dependency.  This installment of our series "Opioids: Turning the Tide in the Crisis," looks at  overdose antidotes and replacement therapy.