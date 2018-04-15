Stow Issues Survey to Gauge Interest in Changes to Downtown

By 27 minutes ago
  • A screenshot showing proposed changes from the OHM Advisors Plan.
    A screenshot showing proposed changes from the OHM Advisors Plan.
    OHM Advisors

The City of Stow has created a survey to check public opinion on proposed changes to its downtown.

When the results come back, city council will need to decide on whether to put out a call for partners to overhaul the downtown. 

Rob Kurtz, the Stow Planning Director, said changes to downtown aren’t just about finances.

“But it also has to take into account what Stow wants, you know, in a general way. In other words, there are plenty of things that the market would serve but that may not be what we want.”

The city partnered with consultants OHM Advisors and DiSalvo Development Advisors to create the survey and plans, which gauges public feedback alongside in-person input at city council meetings. 

Tags: 
Stow
OHM Advisors
DiSalvo Development Advisors
Stow City Council

Related Content

Stow City Council Approves A Study On Whether to Create a New Downtown

By May 15, 2017
photo of Stow Municipal Building
STOWOHIO.ORG

Stow City Council has unanimously voted to fund a study on whether to create a walkable downtown retail district.

The new downtown would be on about 12 acres in and around the city’s post office and municipal complex at the corner of Graham Rd. and Rt. 91 – adjacent to where the old Stow-Munroe Falls High School once stood.