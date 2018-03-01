Student at Jackson Memorial Middle School Had Plans For a School Shooting

By 5 hours ago
  • A photo of Jackson Township Police Chief Mark Brink at a press conference regarding the incident.
    Jackson Township Police Chief Mark Brink at a press conference regarding the school shooting.
    WKYC / WKYC

Authorities say the Jackson Middle School student who shot himself in a school bathroom last month committed suicide and had plans to carry out a school shooting and to harm others.

Jackson Township Police Chief Mark Brink says 13-year-old Keith Simons had about 80 rounds of ammunition with him for his .22 rifle.

“Why he went back into the bathroom after he had come out holding the gun, and then committed suicide, we do not have an answer for, and I don’t know that we’ll ever have an answer for that," Brink said.

The memo section of Simons’ phone had an eight-step plan for conducting a shooting, including notes showing admiration for the Columbine shooters.

Authorities do not yet know how Simons was able to conceal the gun in his clothing when he boarded his school bus and entered the building.

Tags: 
Jackson Memorial Middle School
School shooting
keith simons

Related Content

Jackson Middle School Shooter had a Long Gun and Devices

By Feb 20, 2018
A photo of Chief Mark Brink and Superintendent Christopher DiLoreto.
WKYC / WKYC

Authorities in Stark County have released some additional details on the shooting at Jackson Middle School this morning. 

Jackson Township Police Chief Mark Brink says a seventh-grade student shot himself in a school restroom. The chief says the unidentified student was carrying a long gun and “distractionary devices.”

Brink says the student was taken to the hospital by the fire department. It is unclear where he shot himself. No one else was injured.