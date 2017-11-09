Study Finds Retired NFL Players Have Enlarged Aortas

By 38 seconds ago

Researchers from the Cleveland Clinic find that retired NFL players have enlarged aortas compared to non-athletes.
Credit ELVERT BARNES

A new study from the Cleveland Clinic finds that a group of retired NFL players has aortas that are larger than a non-athletic control group.

Dermot Phelan, the director of the sports cardiology department at the Cleveland Clinic, says this is the first time any professional athlete has been associated with an enlarged aorta.


“NFL athletes appear to have enlarged aortas compared to sedentary controls, but we still have a lot to learn as to whether this means that they’re at higher risk of any future complication.”

Phelan says the study was originally designed to look at the overall health of athletes. Researchers then found that 30 percent of the NFL players had enlarged aortas.

Phelan believes more studies are needed to determine if the same trend is seen in other professional athletes.

Tags: 
Cleveland Clinic
Dermot Phelan
NFL
Sports Cardiology Department
enlarged aortas

Related Content

Cleveland Clinic Testing a New Drug For Progressive MS

By Nov 1, 2017
photo of drugs
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

People with progressive multiple sclerosis may have a better option for treatment thanks to a new drug being tested in a clinical trial at the Cleveland Clinic.

Cleveland Clinic's Biobank research program set to expand

By Oct 30, 2017
Cleveland Clinic

The Cleveland Clinic has announced it will expand a program that collects tissue and fluid samples from patients for research purposes. It’s called the Biobank.

Cleveland Clinic Creates $7.5 Million Green Revolving Fund

By Michael Bratton May 11, 2016
Photo of the Cleveland Clinic's Miller Family Pavillion
CLEVELAND CLINIC

Cleveland Clinic has established a $7.5 million green revolving fund, which focuses on renewable energy initiatives.

The announcement was made during this week’s annual Better Buildings Summit in Washington D.C.

The system works by pulling money from the fund initially and replenishes it later on with savings from reduced energy consumption.

Cleveland Clinic Leads a Consortium Targeting a Little Known Form of Dementia

By Jun 19, 2017
EVA RINALDI / WIKIPEDIA

The Cleveland Clinic is leading a national effort to develop new ways to diagnose and treat a poorly known disease that affects around 1.4 million Americans.

Lewy Body Dementia is related to Parkinson’s Disease and Alzheimer’s but has its own set of symptoms and disease progression.