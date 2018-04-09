Study: High School Graduation Requirements May Not Meet Expectations for College Admission

A national review of high school graduation requirements shows Ohio is providing students with a well-rounded education, but not necessarily at the quality researchers say is needed to succeed in a state college or career. 

 


The study from the nonpartisan Center for American Progress looks at whether high school graduation requirements meet admission expectations for each state’s flagship university.

Researchers found Ohio’s high school graduation requirements either meet or exceed the number of courses needed in most subject areas for admission to Ohio State University except foreign language. 89 percent of students admitted to OSU took more than two years of those classes, but it’s not required for a high school diploma in the state.

When it comes to the rigor of required courses, the report’s co-author Laura Jimenez says students aren’t reaching the level of study required by OSU in science either.

“In order to be prepared for whatever choice the student makes to pursue after high school, a rigorous course load in high school really is the best preparation for that," Jimenez says. 

Graduation requirements to take financial literacy and arts courses helped Ohio receive the designation of providing a well-rounded education in the report, something achieved by 22 states.

