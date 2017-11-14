Study Reveals Economic, Health Disparities in Cuyahoga County

By 44 minutes ago

Credit WKSU

A new study finds significant disparities between the rich and poor in Cuyahoga County.

The Center for Community Solutions, a non-profit, non-partisan think tank, looked at data on demographics, education, housing, poverty, health and employment in Cuyahoga County Council’s 11 districts.

Research associate Kate Warren says what startled her the most in the research is the county’s income disparities.

The lowest median income district has an income of $23,000 a year, and the highest median income district has a median income of $73,000 a year. We’re talking about a $50,000 gap between districts that were actually touching at one point. So, when we’re talking about the magnitude of these disparities, that’s what is really revealing in these profiles.

Warren says what these poorer communities need most is better programs to access healthcare, along with other resources.

She hopes the Cuyahoga County Council will use the study to shape policy decisions going forward.

Tags: 
Cuyahoga County
Center for Community Solutions
Disparities
Healthcare
Economy

Related Content

New Study Finds Northern Ohio Cities Have Work to do When it Comes to Economic Inequaltiy

By Kevin Niedermier May 3, 2017
cover of Protect Our Progress report
NATIONAL URBAN LEAGUE

Some Ohio cities have the nation’s widest employment and income gaps between whites and blacks.  Those are the findings in a new report by the National Urban League. Out of 71 cities studied, Toledo ranked 70th in unemployment with a gap of more than 15 percent. Cleveland is 68th with Akron ranked 51st. The three cities also all rank near the bottom when it comes to wage inequality.