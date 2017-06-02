Study Says Utica Shale Brought Billions of Dollars To Ohio

By Jun 2, 2017
  • Utica Shale Drillling RIg
    Drilling Rig In The Utica Shale
    Tim Rudell / WKSU

How much has shale drilling meant to Ohio’s economy? A new report by researchers from Cleveland State and Youngstown State universities says more than $50 billion since 2011.   

Andrew Thomas is the executive in residence at Cleveland State University
Credit CSU website

The study, led by Andrew Thomas of Cleveland State, used government and industry data to determine how much has been invested in developing Ohio’s Utica shale.

But he says that’s only part of the picture.

The actual effect on the economy is, of course, also a far more complicated question than the investment because a lot of that money does not actually flow into Ohio.

"For instance, a drilling company may hire somebody to come out there and drill a $10 million well, and only half of the money is spent in Ohio, or even less.”

Thomas says what was done with the money that did come to Ohio is key to understanding the shale play’s value. Much of it helped fund new or expanded support businesses and infrastructure.

“What really isn’t evaluated here is the effect it’s had on the downstream economy -- end users.  And I’m not just talking about the petrochemical industry.  I’m talking about all of the energy-intensive industries in Ohio that are using electricity and natural gas for energy-intensive manufacturing such as steel, glass and aluminum.”

Thomas says the fundamental reshaping, technically and financially, of how energy is produced in Ohio will drive economic development for decades to come.  The building of a wide-ranging, modern distribution infrastructure is also expected to have an impact.  

Tags: 
Ohio drilling boom
fracking
utica shale
Andrew Thomas
Cleveland State University

Related Content

Another round of lease deals in the Utica Shale Are in the Works

By Jan 11, 2017
Drilling Rig
Tim Rudell / WKSU

Since development of the Utica Shale play began in 2010, Ohio property owners have be paid an estimated $2 billion in bonuses for signing drilling leases.  After seven years, with many leases expiring, some -- but not all -- of those owners may get paid again. 

Stark State's Petroleum Industry Training Remains Strong Despite an Industry Slowdown

By Kevin Niedermier Dec 28, 2016
STARK STATE COLLEGE

Despite the drop in oil and gas production, graduates of Stark State College’s petroleum industry training program are  finding jobs quickly.

Since the two-year program started in 2013, 46 students have graduated with skills in maintaining oil-and-gas-production facilities. The dean of engineering technology, Donald Ball, says all of them are employed because the program does not focus on drilling, where the jobs are susceptible to market fluctuations.

Kasich Executive Order Creates Oil and Gas Drilling Emergency Response System

By Aug 9, 2016
photo of Gov. Kasich's oil and gas drilling executive order
OHIO GOVERNOR'S OFFICE

Ohio is rolling out a new response system in the case of oil and gas drilling emergencies. 

Gov. John Kasich signed an executive order creating a 24/7 emergency hotline for oil and gas companies.

Calling the number is a one-stop-shop that will connect the drilling operation with state services from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to the Environmental Protection Agency to the State Fire Marshal.