Successful "Sale of Champions" Closes Tough State Fair

After a 12-day run that included lower attendance and a deadly accident involving a midway ride, the Ohio State Fair is over. There was some good news in the annual closing day event, the Sale of Champions.

The record-breaking sale

The sale of prize winning livestock raised by Junior Fair exhibitors raised $284,000 and the price of the reserve grand champion market barrow broke a four-year-old record. Ohio Department of Agriculture Director David Daniels says individual exhibitor earnings from the sale are capped, with the excess going into a shared fund.

“We’ve helped over 300,000 kids and youth through the sale by kind of spreading that prize money around a little bit.”

This year’s sale brought in $196,000 to that fund for scholarships, the Ohio State Fair band and choir and other programs.