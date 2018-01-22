Summit County Council Considers Raising License Fees to Fix Roads

Summit County Council will hold public hearings later today on a proposal to increase vehicle registration fees by $5.

The move could generate more than $2.5 million per year for road projects.

Heidi Swindell, a spokeswoman for the county’s engineering department, says with no growth in other funding, this is the only way the county can keep up with inflation.


“People like to have good bridges and safe roads, so I’m hopeful that this is something everybody can agree on.”

The County Council will give a presentation on the proposal and hear public comment this afternoon at 4:30 and again next Monday. 

Summit County Council
Heidi Swindell
Transportation
Road projects
License plate fees

