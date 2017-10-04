Summit County Households Struggle to Afford Essentials

A new report by United Way finds 40 percent of Summit County households cannot afford basic life essentials like food and housing.

According to the same report, more than half of Akron households cannot afford necessities.

Those families earn more than the official poverty level but less than the cost of living for the community.

United Way of Summit County president Jim Mullen defines this group as the ALICE population—or “Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.”

Mullen on ALICE population

“They look like all of us. When you stop at your favorite coffee shop on your way to work, the barista who is serving you…that’s probably someone living in the ALICE population. (A) local gas station attendant or your mechanic where you fill up…that’s probably someone living in the ALICE population.”

The report finds more than one million households in the state are facing similar struggles in making ends meet.