Summit County Man Works to Bring Fentanyl-Testing Strips to Northeast Ohio

Greg McNeil is the founder of Cover2Resources, an opioid addiction awareness organization he founded after he lost his son to a heroin overdose.
A Summit County man is working with local officials to bring fentanyl testing strips to Northeast Ohio.

Greg McNeil, whose son was died of an overdose of heroin laced with fentanyl, say the strips will be able to detect the synthetic opioid when it is combined with other drugs. 


“Right now in our area, somewhere in the neighborhood of 80 percentof the heroin is laced with fentanyl and fentanyl poses a real threat. It’s 50 to 100 times the potency than heroin.”

McNeil discovered the test strips after he learned of a similar pilot program in New York City.

