Summit County Officials Say A New Opioid Cocktail is Not a Problem, Yet

Summit County officials are saying that a new opioid cocktail appearing in Southern Ohio is not yet a problem in Northeast Ohio.

“Gray Death” is a combination of several opiates, including heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil and a synthetic opioid called U-47700.

Cincinnati police first warned about the new drug combination in a public statement earlier this week.

Doug Smith is the medical director at the Summit County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Services Board.

The new cocktail

“The problem with this powder is that it is a particularly potent compound, and gray death is probably a good name for it because it’s going to be very potent,. People, unfortunately, probably will die from it and obviously we would like to prevent that.”

In addition to Southern Ohio, the drug combination also been detected in Alabama and Georgia.