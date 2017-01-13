Summit County Will Open Its Addictin Help Line to Callers on Tuesday

    Jerry Craig (left), executive director of the Summit County ADM Board, says the help line with help people navigate the available treatment options.
Summit County residents struggling with addiction now have a help line to assist them with finding treatment.

The Summit County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board is launching its help line on Tuesday morning. 

For hotline help, call (330) 940-1133

Callers will be asked questions regarding their age, location and other factors to determine which agencies might best help them.

Executive Director Jerry Craig says data will be collected on the success rate and wait times for treatment to better gauge the capacity of local service providers.

“We’ve gotten a lot of feedback in the community that when families are looking for treatment – and individuals are looking for treatment – it’s often difficult to navigate our system. So, we wanted to make it as simple as possible: We’ll direct you to the appropriate agency. We’ll actually set up an appointment with you. And then we’re going to follow up with you and make sure that appointment was kept and was a success.

“When people present that they’re ready for treatment, their readiness for treatment is sometimes short-lived. So if we can do everything we can to help them to make the connection to the treatment, it’s more likely to be successful.”

The help line is at 330-940-1133, and is open until 4 p.m. weekdays. After that, callers will be directed to call the ADM Crisis Center, which is open 24 hours a day. The Crisis Center will still be available on a 24/7 basis to provide detoxification and drop-in services and treatment readiness groups. Call 330-762-6110 for a mental health emergency or 330-996-7730 for an addiction crisis.

Drugs and Insurance Top Ohioans List of Health Concerns

By Dec 15, 2016
O'dell Owens
INTERACT FOR HEALTH

A new survey of Ohioan’s health concerns shows drug use tops the list followed closely by health insurance. For Ohio Public Radio, WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has more.

The Ohio Health Issues Poll says for 21 percent of those surveyed drug use is Ohio’s top health problem. Dr. O’dell Owens, president of the survey’s sponsor Interact for Health, says that’s because the issue has penetrated the public’s consciousness on several levels.

For Ohioans, Opioid and Heroin Abuse Is Increasingly Personal

By Nov 15, 2016
Ohio Health Issues Poll

More than one-fourth of Ohioans say they have friends or family members who are abusing prescription pain relievers, and nearly as many say they know someone abusing heroin. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has more from the latest Ohio Health Issues Poll.

The survey shows close to a third of white women in Ohio have friends or family abusing painkillers or heroin. Kelly Firesheets of the Health Issues Poll says that’s grown significantly since the 2014 survey – and is higher than any other single group.

Ohio Drug Use Prevention Education Group Holds Its First Public Forum In Akron

By Sep 23, 2016
photo of Jerry Craig
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

A state committee on Drug Use Prevention Education held its first meeting in Akron Thursday, hearing testimony on what needs to be done in schools to battle the opioid epidemic.

The committee was formed in August by Attorney General Mike DeWine and state lawmakers to recommend age-appropriate drug education in schools in Ohio.

Kasich Says Ohio is Getting a Handle on Opioid Abuse

By Ann Thompson Aug 25, 2016
OHIO DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

Ohio averaged more than eight accidental drug overdose deaths a day last year. But Gov. John Kasich says the state is getting a handle on the problem, beginning with controlling abuse of prescription painkillers.

Speaking to a group of judges and other high-ranking officials in Cincinnati from nine states hit hard by heroin, Gov. John Kasich says it's easy to see how the epidemic began: the over-prescription of dangerous drugs.

He remembers when bed rest at home and ice cream was the follow-up treatment when people had their wisdom teeth pulled.

Ohio Attorney General Talks About Heroin and the Viral East Liverpool Photo

By Sep 16, 2016
Heroin
WKSU

Ohio’s attorney general has been doing events around the state in the last few weeks to bring more awareness to the state’s drug opioid epidemic.

And that crisis was brought into a harsh spotlight recently, thanks to a photo of two Ohioans who nearly died from their heroin use. 

Mike DeWine says he has mixed feelings about the East Liverpool police photo that went viral, featuring a couple overdosing on heroin in a van with a 4-year-old buckled in a seat behind them.