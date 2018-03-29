Summit Metro Parks Launches Its Next Step in the Gorge Dam Removal Process

The former Ohio Edison dam is the largest remaining barrier to a free-flowing Cuyahoga River. A hydrology study underway will model the impact of its removal on infrastructure and habitats.
Credit JEFF ST.CLAIR / WKSU

Summit Metro Parks is moving forward with the next step in the process to remove the largest remaining dam on the Cuyahoga River.

The 60-foot-tall Gorge Dam in Cuyahoga Falls once powered trolley cars in Akron.

The park’s head of natural resources management, Mike Johnson, says the $70,000 hydrology study will model the effect of a free-flowing river.

“We need to look at the possible impacts to property and infrastructure, bridges for instance, if that water is suddenly no longer there."

Johnson says the results of the hydrology study won’t be ready until the end of the year.

The Ohio EPA is negotiating with the federal EPA to secure funding for the $65 million removal project. The state says the century-old, former hydroelectric dam needs to be removed to improve water quality in the Cuyahoga River.

Tags: 
Summit Metro Parks
Gorge dam

Related Content

Summit Metro Parks to Connect with the Community with Latest Knight Foundation Grant

By Jan 10, 2018
photo of pump house
KNIGHT FOUNDATION

Summit Metro Parks is getting $785,000 to connect with the community at two of its parks near downtown Akron.

The money from the Knight Foundation will be used to re-purpose the pump house at Summit Lake and a barn in Cascade Valley Metro Park. Both sites will offer community programs, meeting spaces and activities.

Metro Parks Executive Director Lisa King says the goal is to build relationships with the community. 

Ohio EPA Looks Forward to 50th Anniversary of Cuyahoga River Fire With Detailed Report on Recovery

By Oct 2, 2017
OHIO EPA

The Cuyahoga River was once the symbol of America’s neglect of its natural resources.  But the river that burned has bounced back and continues to improve.

In this week’s Exploradio, WKSU’s Jeff St.Clair joins a group of scientists detailing the recovery of our crooked river.

Ohio EPA Looks to Raise Funds for Gorge Dam Removal in Summit County

By Michael Bratton Mar 10, 2016
Gorge Dam
YOUTUBE

The Ohio EPA is trying to rally support to fund the removal of the Gorge Dam on the Cuyahoga River in Summit County.

The agency, along with local partners, needs to raise 35 percent of the project’s cost before it can go forward.

Spokeswoman Lindey Amer says, even if the matching funds are raised, the federal government decides the additional funding in a competitive process.