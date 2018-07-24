Summit Metro Parks Receives Grant to Restore Valley View Water and Land

By Jul 24, 2018
    Money from a recent grant will help Summit Metroparks improve water quality and flood plains.
    Summit Metro Parks

Summit Metro Parks will use money from a recent grant to improve water quality for a section of the Cuyahoga River in its newly acquired Valley View property.

The $370,000 grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Great Lakes Commission will also help to restore flood plains in the area.

Metro Parks Chief of Conservation Mike Johnson said this is a major step towards making the water more accessible for visitors.

“One of the points of doing this is so people can recreate, and we do envision a future where people have better access to the water for fishing, shore fishing, but as well as boating, kayaks and canoeing,” he said.

The money will mostly be used for design and engineering, according to Johnson.

The parks acquired the Valley View land, a former golf course, in 2016. Once restored, the land will connect three area Metro Parks.

Summit Metro Parks
Valley View
Mike Johnson
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Great Lakes Commission

Related Content

Summit Metro Parks to Connect with the Community with Latest Knight Foundation Grant

By Jan 10, 2018
photo of pump house
KNIGHT FOUNDATION

Summit Metro Parks is getting $785,000 to connect with the community at two of its parks near downtown Akron.

The money from the Knight Foundation will be used to re-purpose the pump house at Summit Lake and a barn in Cascade Valley Metro Park. Both sites will offer community programs, meeting spaces and activities.

Metro Parks Executive Director Lisa King says the goal is to build relationships with the community. 

Summit Metro Parks Launches Its Next Step in the Gorge Dam Removal Process

By Mar 29, 2018
JEFF ST.CLAIR / WKSU

Summit Metro Parks is moving forward with the next step in the process to remove the largest remaining dam on the Cuyahoga River.

The 60-foot-tall Gorge Dam in Cuyahoga Falls once powered trolley cars in Akron.

The park’s head of natural resources management, Mike Johnson, says the $70,000 hydrology study will model the effect of a free-flowing river.