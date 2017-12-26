Summit Metro Parks to Recycle Used Christmas Trees

Summit Metro Parks is holding its annual drop-off locations for used Christmas trees.

Lindsay Smith is the marketing coordinator for Metro Parks. She says the trees are used to beautify its parks.

Christmas Trees

Residents can give their trees a second life beyond Christmas and the Metro Parks can use this wood to chip into mulch, and our crew use it around our trailheads to use as landscaping compost.

Smith says they usually get over 100 yards of mulch from the donations.

Metro parks began the Christmas tree recycling program in 1970.

Drop-off locations will be open through Jan. 31: