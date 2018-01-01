Summit Metro RTA Meets Tomorrow Amidst Controversy Over Suspended Director

The board of Summit County’s public transportation agency has set a special meeting for tomorrow as its executive director enters the third month of a suspension and the FBI is making inquiries.

RTA's suspended director

Richard Enty has been on paid leave since early November, when Akron Metro RTA board President Saundra Foster resigned. They’d been the focus of a complaint to the Ohio Ethics Commission that Enty gave Foster gifts – including a car starter -- and rides at a time when she was overseeing negotiations on his new three-year contract.

Last week, the Beacon Journal reported that the FBI has contacted Metro. Enty’s attorney, Edward Gilbert, says too much should not be made of that.

“They’re going to look at anything that anybody writes and sends to them. So we have no problem with them looking at this situation, just like any other situation, we feel that we’re able to defend this clearly and there’s nothing to hide.”

Gilbert maintains that Enty has done nothing more than previous Metro RTA directors have done and that the allegations against Enty come from other Metro employees who want his job.