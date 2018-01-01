Summit Metro RTA Meets Tomorrow Amidst Controversy Over Suspended Director

The RTA board suspended Director Richard Enty in November following allegations of ethical violations.
The board of Summit County’s public transportation agency has set a special meeting for tomorrow  as its executive director enters the third month of a suspension and the FBI is making inquiries.

Richard Enty has been on paid leave since early November, when Akron Metro RTA board President Saundra Foster resigned. They’d been the focus of a complaint to the Ohio Ethics Commission that Enty gave Foster gifts – including a car starter --  and rides at a time when she was overseeing negotiations on his new three-year contract.

Last week, the Beacon Journal reported that the FBI has contacted Metro. Enty’s attorney, Edward Gilbert, says too much should not be made of that.

“They’re going to look at anything that anybody writes and sends to them. So we have no problem with them looking at this situation, just like any other situation, we feel that we’re able to defend this clearly and there’s nothing to hide.” 

Gilbert maintains that Enty has done nothing more than previous Metro RTA directors have done and that the allegations against Enty come from other Metro employees who want his job. 

Tags: 
Richard Enty
Metro RTA
Akron Metro
Summit METRO RTA

Related Content

The Future of METRO RTA Executive Director is To Be Decided

By Apr 17, 2017
METRO RTA transfer center
METRO RTA

The Summit METRO RTA Board will meet this week to decide what comes next for the man who has run the agency for the past five years. Richard Enty was suspended with pay April 9th and escorted from his office. An email he sent to the management staff and board triggered the suspension.

Metro RTA Awaits Word on Ethics Complaint Against Director and Board Member

By Oct 31, 2017
Metro RTA Terminal, Akron
Metro RTA / Facebook

The Akron/Summit County Metro RTA Board is still awaiting word from the Ohio Ethics Commission on complaints it filed against the system’s Executive Director and an officer of the board. 

Richard Enty of Akron Metro RTA Placed on Administrative Leave

By Nov 8, 2017
Metro RTA terminal, Akron
Metro RTA

The Executive Director of Akron Metro RTA has been suspended after the transit agency’s board of trustees voted to place Richard Enty on paid administrative leave. It's the third time Enty has been suspended.

The board met in a special session at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, then went into executive session for about an hour.

Summit, Portage and Stark Transportation Agencies Discuss County-to-County Service With the Public

By May 5, 2016
photo of Kirt Conrad
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The Stark, Portage and Summit County transit agencies are holding public meetings on plans to coordinate service across county lines.  The latest was today in Canton.