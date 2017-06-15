Summit Metroparks Adds 'Pop-Up' Nature Center As Part of Reimagining Summit Lake Project

Summit Metro Parks is opening a temporary nature center at the Reach Opportunity Center at Summit Lake this summer. It's part of the $5 million Reimagining the Civic Commons project investing in three Akron neighborhoods.
Summit Metro Parks is experimenting with a new way to teach people about nature.

The district is opening a temporary nature center this week at Summit Lake’s community center in central Akron.

Metroparks’ outreach manager Demetrius Lambert-Falconer says it’s part of an effort to improve the lives of people living near Summit Lake.

“With this project we’re focusing on communicating better with the residents in the neighborhood versus masses of people that come from all over Summit County to those different programs but not necessarily the residents of Summit Lake.”

The ‘pop-up’ nature center is part of the $5 million Reimagining the Civic Commons project that’s targeting three Akron neighborhoods, including the Summit Lake area.

Summit Metro Parks is hosting a fishing derby this weekend and a kayak kickoff next week at Summit Lake in Akron.

Tags: 
Summit Metro Parks
Reimagine the Civic Commons
summit lake

