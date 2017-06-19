Supreme Court Turns Down Case on Ohio's Thrown-Out Ballots

The U.S. Supreme Court has decided to not hear an argument from an Ohio group that claims the state’s top elections official is wrongfully tossing out ballots.

The court's decision

A federal court ruled last year that Secretary of State Jon Husted was following the law by throwing out ballots that had minor errors such as signing a name rather than printing it and leaving a digit out of a social security number.

The U.S. District court said the Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless, based in Cleveland, did not have standing to bring the case up because it was a private entity. The group wanted to fight that ruling in the U.S. Supreme Court but the high court turned it down.

Husted said in a statement that the decision brings this case to a close. But the Supreme Court will hear a case to decide if the state wrongfully removed people from Ohio’s voter rolls.