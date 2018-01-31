Talks Continue For Ohio's Congressional Redistricting Ballot Issue

Ohio senate committee considers redistricting bill.
Credit Jo INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Talks continue between majority Republican lawmakers and some of those who oppose their proposal to change how congressional districts are drawn.

Sen. Bill Coley, the leader of the committee that has been hearing the proposed Republican congressional redistricting bill, says talks continue and something could happen soon.

“We’re going to continue to work through the day on both sides of the aisle and hopefully we will get this right today and will have something that we will be able to move out of committee later on today.”

But Democratic Sen. Kenny Yuko, speaking at an Associated Press Legislative and Political Preview Session sounded a lot less hopeful. 

If Ohio lawmakers want to put a redistricting plan on the May ballot, they need to pass it through both chambers soon. The deadline is Feb. 7th. A citizens’ group has been collecting signature to put its own redistricting reform issue before voters in November.

