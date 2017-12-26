Tax Preparers Prepare for a Bump in Business as People Try to Figure out the GOP Tax Overhaul

By Adrian Ma 57 minutes ago

Experts say the effects could go either way for tax preparing.
Credit FLICKR

Republicans say the tax overhaul will create jobs. And while many policy experts disagree, one profession is almost certain to see a bump: tax preparers. But the question is, how are they reacting to the new law?

The new tax regime is supposed to make filing taxes simpler for most Americans.

But "I think there's going to be a lot of confusion," Lisa Vivens said.

Vivens heads up a state Association for Enrolled Agents, which are basically federally licensed tax preparers. She says, confusion over the new law may be good for business, but she's not celebrating just yet.

"So at enrolled agent parties, are you like buying extra champagne these days?"

"No not really," she responds.

It may be the most comprehensive change in the tax code in 30 years, but she says her clients want to know how they'll be affected now. That means doing research, reading newsletters and breaking out the calculator to game out different tax scenarios.

"It makes me do a lot more work, but it also brings in extra fees," Lee Blazey said.

Blazey is a professor of tax accounting at Case Western Reserve University and a part-time CPA. He says some tax agents may see a bump, but he can also imagine it going the other way.

A bigger standard deduction under the new law would simplify tax filing for many people. For them, an accountant may no longer necessary.

Tags: 
Taxes
Ohio State Society of Enrolled Agents
CPA
Case Western Reserve University

Related Content

Case Western Reserve University Gets a Microscope Developed by This Year's Nobel Winners

By Rachel Duthie Nov 17, 2017
photo of Case Western Reserve University
CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY

Case Western Reserve University is going to be getting a high-tech microscope developed by this year’s winners of the Nobel Prize for Chemistry.

 

The cryo-electron microscope produces clear, 3-D images of molecules. It costs as much as $7 million.

 

Case Western Reserve University Brings Virtual Reality to the Dance Floor

By Nov 10, 2017
CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY

Microsoft’s virtual reality imaging system is being used for the first time in a dance performance.

The dance piece debuting this weekend in Cleveland uses technology typically seen in the science lab.

HoloLens is Microsoft’s foray into the virtual reality realm. Case Western Reserve University last year became the first institution to use it to teach anatomy to medical students.