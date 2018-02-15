Taylor Backs Off Claim She Won't Support DeWine if He's the GOP Pick

One of the Republican candidates for governor is pulling back an earlier statement in which she said she wouldn’t vote for her primary opponent if he becomes the party’s nominee. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler talked with Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor about her comment.

Mary Taylor now says she'll support Mike DeWine if he wins

In an interview last week, Taylor said she wouldn’t vote for Attorney General Mike DeWine if he wins the primary. She now has backed off that a bit with this clarification.

“I intend to win this primary, so I will be voting for Mary Taylor in November to become the next governor of the state of Ohio. So I’m starting with that as my basis and my foundation. But of course I would vote for Mike Dewine. He’s less liberal than Dennis Kucinich.”

Kucinich is one of five major Democratic party contenders in the primary. Taylor lost the endorsement of the Republican party’s state central committee 59-2, after calling DeWine a creature of the establishment and a shill for special interests.