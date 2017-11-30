Taylor Says She's Considering Options For Running Mate

By Nov 30, 2017

Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor says she's in the GOP gubernatorial race to stay.
Credit ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Opponents are reacting to the announcement that two political heavyweights joining forces with Mike DeWine and Jon Husted running as a gubernatorial ticket. Republican candidate Mary Taylor might be picking a running mate soon.

Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor is not dissuaded by DeWine and Husted teaming up. Instead she says she sees it as the GOP field narrowing and, as she puts it, “Jon Husted just dropped out of the governor’s race."

But the merger of DeWine and Husted means combining millions of dollars into a big pot.

Taylor was asked if she would want to assemble her own ticket, such as having the other GOP candidate, Congressman Jim Renacci, as her running mate.

“As a team we are still having a conversation internally with what we believe is going to be the best solution. And honestly, I’m really looking for somebody who has the passion to serve, who shares my passion and who shares my values,” Taylor said.

Renacci criticized the DeWine/Husted ticket as a teaming up of state insiders.

Tags: 
Governor's race
Mike DeWine
Jon Husted
mary taylor
jim renacci
election 2018

Related Content

Husted Says the Key to the Governor's Race is County Chairs, and He Has Backing From a Third of Them

By Jul 28, 2017
DeWine, Husted, Taylor, Renacci
ANDY CHOW / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

  One of the four GOP candidates for governor believes momentum is swinging his direction after gaining more support from local leaders. As Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports, the county-level endorsements have proven to be helpful in recent big elections.

Secretary of State Jon Husted says his list of supporters for governor now includes a third of Ohio’s 88 Republican county chairs.

Meet Jim Renacci, Former Businessman Making Republican Play For Governor

By Mar 24, 2017

The race to become Ohio’s next governor continues to grow. Like the three Democrats who jumped into the 2018 race in recent weeks, Northeast Ohio Congressman Jim Renacci says he’s best-served to represent working-class Ohioans.

Ohio's Congressional Race is Low-Key for Incumbents

By Matt Richmond Oct 28, 2016
Map of congressional districts in Ohio.
OHIO SECRETARY OF STATE

Ohio’s 16 congressional races have gotten little notice this year. That’s because none of the seats are competitive. For Ohio Public Radio, WCPN’s Matt Richmond has this story on two Ohio districts and how the incumbents are spending their time in Washington.

Marcia Fudge, Democratic congresswoman for the 11th District, represents the east side of Cleveland down to part of Akron.

“We pick presidents, that’s what we do…”