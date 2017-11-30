Tech Companies Begin Pushing Ohio to Adjust Ways They Can Do Business Here

As Ohio lawmakers wind up their work for the end of the year, lobbyists, organizations and sectors are focusing n policies that can be addressed starting in January. Tech companies are one of them.

TechNet

Ohio has been seeing a growth in the number of jobs in the tech industry, such as Amazon and Facebook. But there are advocates, such as TechNet, who say Ohio can be doing more to make the state more welcoming to companies that work with innovative ideas.

The group’s Matt Mincieli says this is an industry that can challenge old laws and policies.

“A lot of what’s happening in tech is cutting edge or issues that most state legislatures haven’t ever had to deal with before or don’t know how to deal with it,” Mincieli said.

Those issues that are most important for tech companies, according to Mincieli, include an educated workforce and advanced energy. Some Republican lawmakers who were at a forum hosted by TechNet this week plan on taking on several energy issues beginning next year.