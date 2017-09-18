Ten Years After Closing, Geauga Lake Amusement Park Has a Historical Plaque

By 2 hours ago

Dale Van Voorhis (left) was part of the group that bought Geauga Lake in 1969 -- a turning point in the park's history -- and ran it for the next 26 years. He came to the plaque unveiling on Rt. 43 along with Jeff Clark (right) from Aurora's Landmarks Commission.
Credit KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Geauga Lake Amusement Park closed ten years ago. Community members gathered on the site over the weekend to unveil a plaque commemorating it.

The roller coasters and rides on the shores of Geauga Lake fell silent for the last time on September 16, 2007, a week before owner Cedar Fair announced that the park would never re-open. For the past decade, it’s been fenced-off and decaying as ideas for re-developing the property have been proposed but never actually implemented.

Yesterday, about 200 people gathered at the site to unveil the plaque from the Ohio History Connection. Aurora Mayor Ann Womer Benjamin says that while the city remembers the park fondly, it’s ready for a new chapter now that the Aurora portion has been re-zoned for a variety of uses.

“There’s recreational, residential, retail, institutional – we’d love to see a medical facility or an educational facility.”

City officials and the Aurora Historical Society worked with the Ohio History Connection on the plaque. Councilman John Kudley is president of the historical society.

“Staying in with the theme of the lake and the nice little boardwalk. Little shops [and] restaurants. The whole mixed-use concept with some commercial would be ideal.”

Geauga Lake opened in 1887 and at one point grew to become the largest amusement park in the country. A small water park operated on part of the property until last year.

Kudley adds that the historical society is also working on an oral history of Geauga Lake, and has an exhibit about the park and Sea World currently on-display.

Drone footage taken last year of Geauga Lake and the Big Dipper roller coaster – hours before it was demolished – is below:

Tags: 
Geauga Lake
Aurora
Bainbridge
Ohio History Connection

Related Content

What's Next For Aurora and Bainbridge After Wildwater Kingdom Closes?

By Aug 22, 2016
photo of the Tawney Family
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The former home of Shamu, the Big Dipper and Hurricane Harbor will fall silent on Labor Day, as the last remnants of what was once Sea World and Geauga Lake close forever.

Cedar Fair – which owns the 650 acres where both parks once stood -- announced Friday that it’s shuttering the remaining park, now called Wildwater Kingdom.

Geauga Lake Could Be the New Home For Moviemaking

By Feb 28, 2016
photo of Geauga Lake
WKSU

A bill in the Ohio House would expand the state’s film tax-credit program. And that could breathe new life into an abandoned Northeast Ohio landmark.

House Bill 475 aims to increase the amount of credits that may be awarded to films shooting here each year. Cleveland Film Commission CEO Ivan Schwarz says expanding the program will increase the need for film industry infrastructure, such as soundstages.