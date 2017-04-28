Terry Pluto: Browns First Round Draft Picks Gets a "B+"

Convinced that Myles Garrett was too good to pass up, the Browns wasted no time in taking the consensus best player in the NFL draft with the first overall pick Thursday night. Garrett is a defensive end from Texas A&M. The Browns then traded their No 12 pick to Houston and selected all-purpose defensive dynamo Jabrill Peppers of Michigan at No. 25, who fills hole at safety and on returns. They then traded up to select Miami tight end David Njoku. Our commentator Terry Pluto likes that move:

Grading the draft

That’s an important thing because now in the modern NFL, big tight ends who are athletic are just as valuable as receivers. They throw the ball to those guys a lot. Overall, you know, we always give out these dumb grades. I haven’t given out mine yet, but I’d probably give them a B or B+.

Pluto says the Browns are also stockpiling more picks for next year:

Browns prepare for 2018

And of course, in true Browns fashion, they added more draft picks. They got a first round pick in 2018 so you can get your 2018 draft guy out there right now because the browns have two first round picks and three second round picks in 2018 with a chance to even pick up more because the second and third rounds are tonight.

Pluto says the Browns have nine more selections in this draft which continues this weekend.